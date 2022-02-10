BEVERLY — Police intensified their search on Thursday for a 47-year-old man who disappeared after being discharged from Beverly Hospital more than two weeks ago.
More than 90 officers from several communities gathered in Beverly to search for Daniel Donovan, a Peabody resident who was last seen leaving the front of Beverly Hospital at 2 p.m. on Jan. 26. The search included search dogs from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and a state police helicopter, Peabody police Chief Thomas Griffin said.
"We're trying to pull out all the stops," Griffin said. "It's very unusual for this individual not to be heard from for this period of time. Everybody's very, very concerned."
Police said Donovan, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 280 pounds, was wearing a Carhartt jacket and jeans when he left the hospital. Anyone with information can call the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212.
Judy Donovan, Daniel's mother, said her son has Asperger's syndrome and is highly functional, but she said he had stopped taking his medication. She said he went to the hospital emergency room seeking psychiatric help on Jan. 21 because he felt like he was going to hurt himself.
Instead, she said, he was placed in isolation at the hospital for four days after testing positive for COVID, then was discharged on Jan. 26 without ever being admitted to the psychiatric unit.
"He left the front door of Beverly Hospital and vanished into thin air," Judy Donovan said. "It's totally unacceptable."
Beverly Hospital officials said federal privacy law does not allow them to speak about a patient's experience. A spokesperson said the hospital has been in touch with local law enforcement officials as they conduct a search for a missing resident of Peabody.
"We are supporting their investigation however we can," spokesperson Teresa Herbert said. "Our hearts are with the family as they await news of their loved one."
Judy Donovan said she and her husband were in Florida visiting their new grandson when Daniel told her by phone on Jan. 21 that he had stopped taking his medication and wanted to hurt himself. Daniel Donovan lives with his parents in Peabody and works as a sorter for UPS.
Judy Donovan said she called a cab for her son to go to Beverly Hospital so that he could be admitted to the psychiatric ward. She said she spoke with him by phone every day when he was placed in isolation at the hospital after testing positive due to COVID. But on Jan. 27, after trying to get through to her son all day, she said she was told by a nurse at 9 p.m. that Daniel has been discharged earlier that day at 2 p.m.
Donovan said her son graduated with honors from St. John's Prep, holds down a regular job and drives a car. But she said he should not have been released from the hospital on his own considering he went there expressing a desire to hurt himself and never received psychiatric treatment.
"He's independent enough to take care of himself, but he went in there looking for help," she said. "He never got into the psych unit. How in any shape or form was he allowed to walk out that front door?"
Donovan said Daniel took a cab to the hospital because he felt too shaky to drive, so he had no car when he left the hospital. She said he forgot to bring his cell phone charger so she believes his cell phone was dead.
Donovan, 72, said she and her husband, Alfred, who is 76, hopped in their car and drove home from Florida the night they learned that Daniel has been discharged. She said Daniel's social worker filed a missing person report with Peabody police the next day.
Judy Donovan said she gave Peabody police permission to search their condo, but Daniel was not there.
"I don't believe he ever did make it home," she said.
Griffin said police have tried to locate Donovan by pinging his cellphone. He said it was difficult to conduct a ground search when the area was hit with a 2-foot snowstorm, but recent melting allowed authorities to mount a more widespread search on Thursday.
Beverly police Chief John LeLacheur said officers searched areas around Beverly Hospital, including around Brimbal Avenue, Sohier Road, Herrick Street, Colon Street and Essex Street.
"We're hoping he found a friend and is safe," Griffin said. "We'd love to hear from him if that's true."
Donovan said she and her husband and friends have been searching for Daniel themselves. They have gone to his favorite spots in Peabody Square and handed out photos to see if anyone has spotted him.
Donovan said nurses told him that Daniel was a "sweet" patient and not combative. She worries that he became disoriented because he was off his medication and had COVID.
"I just want to find him," she said. "I don't care what age they are, a mother doesn't stop. I want to find my son."