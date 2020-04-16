IPSWICH — The driver who struck and killed an Ipswich man last month was allegedly texting at the time, officials said on Thursday, as they announced they are filing charges against an Ipswich woman.
Ipswich police have filed charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation against Ryane Linehan, 43, of Ipswich.
Linehan is also facing charges of composing, sending or reading an electronic message, and failing to stay within marked lanes, in the March 26 crash on Topsfield Road.
George Norris, 58, was riding his bike that afternoon with his wife, Amy, 60 and their son Jack, 19, when they were struck by a 2011 Kia Soul driven by Linehan.
Norris was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital and died early the following morning. Amy and Jack Norris were also injured.
Police and prosecutors have said Linehan remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.
Linehan has been sent a summons to appear for a clerk magistrate's hearing in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport on May 18, where the magistrate will determine if there is probable cause for a criminal complaint to be issued. Those proceedings are typically closed to the public.
Norris' employer and colleagues have started a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $134,000 for his survivors since the crash.
The matter was investigated by the Ipswich police, the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
