With the start of the 2020-2021 school year just weeks away, most Massachusetts voters who will cast primary ballots for Democrats do not believe their local K-12 districts should resume in-person instruction this fall, according to a new poll.
Eighty-four percent of likely Democratic primary voters said their schools probably should not or definitely should not reopen for face-to-face learning in the fall, a UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion survey found.
Only 5% believe their local school buildings should definitely reopen, while 11% said they should probably reopen.
Debate around school reopenings has been fraught as the start of the academic year approaches, with plans varying district by district. Gov. Charlie Baker has said that about 30% of districts will start with all courses offered virtually and the remaining 70% will use either a full in-person or hybrid model.
Three of the state's largest teachers unions have demanded a remote start, while Baker, a Republican, has pushed for districts to revive face-to-face classes when possible to avoid negative educational impacts on students.
Opinions on reopening varied among the Democratic primary voters polled based on income and ideology. Twenty-four percent of those voters who earn $100,000 or more per year said their districts should definitely or probably reopen, compared to the 16 percent among the sample as a whole.
Nine out of 10 voters in the poll who described themselves as liberal said districts should probably or definitely not reopen, while the figure among those who self-identified as conservative was 75%.
Pollsters surveyed 800 likely Democratic primary voters in Massachusetts between Aug. 13 and Aug. 21. The poll has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS