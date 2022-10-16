PEABODY — Elginwood Pond in Peabody will undergo hydro-raking and mechanical harvesting over the next month to restore its health.
Starting Oct. 24, the pond’s Lowell Street entrance to Cobb Avenue will be closed to traffic for the project’s four- to five-week duration, the city said in a statement.
Full access to Cobb Avenue will remain open through Lake Street.
“I recognize this project will cause some disruption for residents and drivers in the Elginwood Pond area,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in the statement. “Once it's complete however, the entire pond ecosystem will be improved, and a beautiful natural resource will be restored to its former luster.”
The project is similar to one that took place at Crystal Lake a few years ago, the city said.
Hydro-raking is a method of removing unneeded or problematic sediment and vegetation from the bottom of ponds. It will help Elginwood remain healthy for years to come, according to the statement.
