PEABODY — Students at South Memorial Elementary School watched intently on Tuesday as artist Rob Surette revealed his paintings of notable figures ranging from Nelson Mandela to Taylor Swift.
The subject of Surette’s final unveiling might not have had the same kind of worldwide fame, but it’s a name that definitely resonates in Peabody.
The painting was of Cara Murtagh, the Peabody superintendent whose death in 2019 at the age of 44 shocked and saddened the community.
“This is absolutely wonderful,” said Carol Murtagh, Cara’s mother, who was on hand for the unveiling along with Kim Murtagh, Cara’s sister. “It’s very, very inspiring to see that they still remember her after all this time.”
Surette, who knew Murtagh from his many visits to Peabody schools over the years, said he decided to paint her portrait after receiving a grant to do his “Amazing Hero Art” performance in the Peabody schools this year.
“I said, ‘I would love to have her as the grand finale with my Hall of Fame’ — Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks, Christa McAuliffe, Gandhi, Frida Kahlo, John Lennon, Walt Disney,” Surette said. “I wanted her to be a part of that. I thought it would be so meaningful and so beautiful.”
Murtagh died unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2019, the day after Thanksgiving. Her loss stunned the city where she grew up and served in the schools for 20 years as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. Thousands attended her funeral held at City Hall.
Surette said Murtagh was the type of superintendent who would go out in a snowstorm at 3 in the morning to test the roads before deciding if school should be called off.
“She loved the kids,” Carol Murtagh said. “She never said, ‘I’m superintendent.’ She said, ‘I work with children.’ She was a very giving person behind the scenes.”
The painting will have a permanent home in one of the Peabody schools, although the exact location has yet to be determined.
Surette said it took him 250 hours to paint the portrait, which shows Murtagh with a bright smile.
“Her whole personality shines through in this painting,” Kim Murtagh said. “It’s just wonderful to see that the people of Peabody haven’t forgotten about her.”
