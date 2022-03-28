SALEM — Buffer zones for recreational marijuana uses that exceeded those written in the state’s cannabis laws for churches, funeral homes, schools are being rolled back in Salem.
The City Council took its first of two votes on Thursday night repealing local pot zoning rules that established 500-foot buffer zones around houses of worship and funeral homes, and 1,000 feet around colleges and universities. State law only requires 500 feet from schools.
The rules, thought to be the only ones established by a town or city in the state, were added in 2018 as the council deliberated on where recreational marijuana retailers would be allowed to open.
The City Council held a joint hearing with the Planning Board in early March of this year, after which the board was asked to weigh in on rolling the restrictions back. They sent the ordinance back this week with no recommendations and unanimous support, leading to the council’s vote to make the change official.
The only comment before the vote came from Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez, who said he is still hearing from funeral homes and churches concerned about losing their buffers.
“For the record, I welcome everyone. I think it’s great revenue for the city,” Dominguez said, of pot retailers. “However, I feel that the inconvenience of having this type of business near a worship location or a funeral home is going to create some issues.”
Dominguez made a motion to reinstitute the buffers, but it received no second, causing it to die without a vote. The council then voted 10 to 1, with Dominguez opposed. A second and final vote for the zoning change will be held at the council’s next regular meeting on Thursday, April 14.
