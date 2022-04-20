WENHAM — Steve Poulos is cutting his commute in half and trading in his finance post in Marblehead for a bigger role in Wenham — a town in transition.
Poulos, an Essex resident and current chief financial officer in Marblehead, was appointed March 29 to become Wenham’s next town administrator. He was the top pick from a search that yielded 23 candidates, then four finalists. He takes over for interim administrator Thomas Younger, who was hired in late 2020 after the departure of Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi for the same title in Littleton.
“I’m excited. It’s something I’ve been working toward for seven years,” Poulos said. “I’ve always kind of liked the role of a small town administrator, because I’m sort of an in-the-weeds type of person. Generally, they wear many hats, and it’s definitely a hands-on approach.”
Poulos got his municipal start as an associate assessor in Bedford from 2013 to 2015. From there, he went to Danvers, where he worked in several capacities from 2015 to last March, ending as a deputy director in the town’s finance department. He became chief financial officer of Marblehead in early 2021, and also oversaw the human resources and information technology divisions.
Jason Silva, who abruptly resigned from his town administrator post in Marblehead early this year, was also a finalist for the Wenham job before withdrawing prior to interviews.
Poulos’ appointment comes at a critical time for Wenham, as the role he’s about to assume could face a rewrite of sorts. Currently, Wenham’s town administrator acts as a direct employee of the three-member Select Board, who each have their own powers and duties, he explained.
“Generally, the way it’s written, the town administrator doesn’t have any authority and works through the board, and I think they like it that way,” Poulos said.
But with Town Meeting voting two weeks ago to expand the board from three members to five, the powers at Town Hall could be redistributed, and a bigger Select Board could also lead to new responsibilities for their town administrator.
“It’s good for me and anyone there to have a defined set of authorities and boundaries,” Poulos said.
The board’s expansion is expected to take at least a year, with a petition currently heading to Beacon Hill for legislative approval and a subsequent ballot vote to be held at Town Election in 2023. The recent Town Meeting outcome also supported holding a special election within a few months of that ballot vote if it passes, which would then fill the two new seats.
Poulos will make $140,000 when he begins in Wenham on Monday, May 23. He plans to stay in Marblehead until Friday, May 20, to get the town through its upcoming Town Meeting on May 2. He’s making around $125,000 in Marblehead after stipends are factored in, he said.
Wenham Select Board member Dianne Bucco, during the March 29 meeting, said she was “looking for someone with a good basis of municipal knowledge, not necessarily needing to have experience as a town administrator but having a different variety of experiences in a municipality.”
“I was looking for a strong, collaborative leader who could not only get the jobs done but do them in a way that created a very strong, satisfied, happy team of people he’s working with. Steve said a few things that made me comfortable with that,” said Catherine Harrison, who chaired the board prior to the election on April 7. She did not run for re-election. “He really seemed to want to be in Wenham. He certainly wants to be a town administrator, but it came across that he wants to be a town administrator in Wenham.”
