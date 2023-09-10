MARBLEHEAD — Folk-rock star Jon Pousette-Dart will take the stage Friday, Sept. 22, at Me&Thee Music as the venue - one of the longest running "coffeehouse" scenes in the U.S. - the basks in its latest laurels.
The Pousette-Dart Band was a mainstay of album radio and the college circuit in the 1970s and became one of the busiest groups in the US touring with such acts as Bonnie Raitt, The Eagles, James Taylor, The J. Geils Band, Emmylou Harris and Billy Joel.
Over the years, the Pousette-Dart Band released four critically hailed albums for Capitol Records including the compilation, “The Best of Pousette-Dart Band.” The band got plenty of airplay across the country with such songs as “Amnesia,” “What Can I Say,” and “Freezing Hot.”
The Pousette-Dart Band truly carved a place in the landscape of American music in the 1970s with a sound that touched on the new country-folk feel, but was tinged with energizing slide guitars. They became one of the busiest touring groups of the era, going on the road with Roger McGuinn and The Byrds, Little Feat, local-favs The J. Geils Band, Eddie Money, Manfred Mann, Jonathan Edwards, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Gary Wright, Robert Palmer, Randy Newman, Journey and NRBQ.
The Pousette-Dart Band was even on the bill for the now-famous Frampton Comes Alive tour, and the progressive Yes Fragile tour – playing arenas from Coast to Coast.
While the original group disbanded in the early '80s, Pousette-Dart kept performing with original drummer Eric Parker and continued writing and producing into the 1990s, when he returned to Nashville to begin recording again on his own.
He’s turned out five solo albums including 2015’s "TALK," a cohesive selection of his "best" songs to date. He has also co-written with country's Darrell Scott, Gary Nicholson and Jaime Kyle among others.
These days, Pousette-Dart tours solo, duo and with his band and often with Jim Chapdelaine on guitar/vocals, who co-produced several of Pousette-Dart's records. Chapdelaine will join him in Marblehead
No. 1 Nightlife spot
In the latest fall listings by Tripadvisor, Me&Thee Music has been named the #1 nightlife spot in Marblehead for the first time, with the highest 5-star rating, according to Me&Thee Music's Anthony Silva.
Hosted for the past 54 seasons at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead, Me&Thee Music is among the longest running, all-volunteer, acoustic venues in the nation.
No-fee tickets for the show are $35. Students and children $10. Tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead.
Online info and no-fee tickets are available at meandthee.org
. No phone orders are accepted and no other ticket websites are authorized. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the music begins shortly after 8 p.m. now in its 54rd season at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 28 Mugford Street in Marblehead. Refreshments and desserts are served.