BEVERLY — When Rollie Brewer retired after working 28 years at Sylvania in Danvers, his oldest son picked him up one day and dropped him off at the Beverly Senior Center.
“He said, ‘This is going to be your new home,’” Brewer said.
The prediction turned out to be pretty accurate. Brewer and his wife, Ruth Ann, have spent so much time at the Senior Center and volunteered so much of their time throughout the city that they have been named the Beverly Council on Aging’s Seniors of the Year for 2022.
The Brewers received the honor on a sweltering Thursday morning under a big tent at Lynch Park as part of the annual Senior Day in the Park event during Beverly Homecoming.
The Brewers swear they didn’t know about the award until it was announced. Once the announcement was made, about a dozen family members and friends who had been hiding nearby walked into the tent to celebrate with them.
“It was a total shock,” Ruth Ann Brewer said. “I had no idea.”
In making the presentation, Council on Aging Director MaryAnn Holak called the Brewers a “power couple.” The person who nominated them for the award said they are the Senior Center’s “first responders,” meaning they are always the first volunteers to show up.
The Brewers are perhaps most known for their involvement in bocce and encouraging others to play the game. They’re the captains of the bocce team at the Senior Center and have challenged teams in other communities to play them. Mayor Mike Cahill said the Brewers even set up a portable court on the grass outside City Hall to play a team from City Hall. Cahill said the seniors won.
“They won’t give us a rematch, but the result would probably be the same,” Cahill said.
“They do so much great work in the community,” the mayor said. “They’re part of the fabric of Beverly, always willing to jump in to help.”
In addition to their dedication to the Senior Center, Holak noted the Brewers’ other volunteer work, including helping out with the Ryal Side Civic Association’s Fourth of July celebration, the annual children’s Easter egg hunt at Obear Park, Operation Troop Support in Danvers, and the annual Christmas party for foster children held by the Department of Children and Families Salem office.
In addition to Cahill, Congressman Seth Moulton, State Senator Joan Lovely, State Rep. Jerry Parisella, City Councilors Todd Rotondo and Hannah Bowen, and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger paid tribute to the Brewers.
Ruth Ann, who is 72, worked for 43 years as a produce manager for Stop & Shop. She said all of their volunteering gives she and Rollie, who is 83, “something to do” during retirement.
“When you’re used to going all the time, you’ve got to keep going,” she said.
