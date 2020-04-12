BOSTON – National Grid is mobilizing hundreds of crews throughout the region in anticipation of a major storm Monday with expected power outages.
For Massachusetts, the utility is expecting a Type 3 event, which means about 10 percent of its customers could be without power for up to 72 hours once.
“We know the nation and our customers are already experiencing an incredibly challenging situation with the coronavirus pandemic and we have been doing everything we can to keep the power going during these circumstances. That being said, if the weather throws a punch, we know it’s more important than ever that we ensure the safety of our customers and employees, and be ready to address the potential outages that may occur," Michael McCallan, vice president of New England Electric Operations, said.
The utility has tapped 200 "external" line crews to assist National Grid's 200 line crews on the job in the region. Additionally, McCallan said 200 forestry crews will also be ready to assist in the restoration efforts once conditions are safe to do so. Operations centers and staging sites will be opened up in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds – gusting up to 60 mph – from 3 to 7 p.m. in eastern Essex County. Forecaster say damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel is predicted to be difficult, especially for "high-profile" vehicles.
