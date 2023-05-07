SALEM — A 20-year-old Florida man will face a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon for shooting at pedestrians Thursday with a gel-ball toy rifle.
Police were alerted at 5:53 p.m., that someone was shooting at people with what appeared to be a BB gun from the window of a car in the area of 111 Canal St.
The caller told police that while walking home from Salem State University he had been passed by a small gray sedan with multiple occupants shooting at Canal Street pedestrians with what looked like a BB gun, from the right rear window.
The witness described the vehicle and gave police its direction of travel.
Shortly afterward, a cruiser stopped a vehicle traveling on Washington Street toward Bridge Street that matched the description.
The officer observed three occupants in the vehicle and that the right rear window was rolled down. When he got to the vehicle, saw a rifle barrel at the feet of the rear passenger.
On investigation, he determined the rifle to be an “Orbeeze gun,” a plastic toy rifle that shoots water gel balls.
The driver and front passenger told police they had picked up the man, who said his name was “Rocket Power,” in the Canal Street area and the three of them took turns “shooting” each other before he began shooting the Orbeeze gun through the window as they traveled along Salem streets.
Officers arrested “Rocket Power,” age 20, of Palm County, Florida, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police noted this is the second incident in less than a month in which an “Orbeeze gun” has been used.