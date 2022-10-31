SALEM — This jar of sauce has a baby inside it.
Monica and Susie Back-Doherty, two married California natives, were in the Witch City this Halloween to celebrate a transition in life in the quintessential Pasta and Sauce aisle way of breaking the news: a jar of Prego sauce, worn by gradually showing mom-to-be Susie.
"This is our last Halloween before we have a baby, so we wanted to do an adult weekend away," said Monica Back-Doherty, who was dressed as a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. "This is our last hurrah before we'll be then putting a costume on the baby."
The three — they were joined by family friend Frank Alonso, dressed as a chef — came to Salem with a different pregnancy-themed outfit for each of their three days in town, they said.
"They were all focused on her belly," Monica said. "We love Halloween. We love costumes. This is our first time here, so we figured, 'go big, or go home.'"