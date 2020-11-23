DANVERS — This will be the first Thanksgiving Cynthia Morin will not hug her mother.
“It's really sad. It feels very strange that we can't be together with her,” Morin said. Her mother, Dorothy Jenson, lives at Twin Oaks Center in Danvers. The nursing facility does not allow visitors as a precautionary measure during the pandemic.
“We are close with my mother,” Morin said, “but we haven't been able to touch her or be next to her since February.”
In an attempt to maintain some sense of normalcy, Morin and her sons will bring a Cornish hen to the front desk to bring to Jenson’s room. Morin’s family will then gather outside Jenson’s window to smile, wave and talk on the phone — a flip phone Morin’s family bought Jenson specifically for this purpose. Later in the day, Morin’s sister and Jenson’s husband will bring dessert.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise on the North Shore, many families are choosing to forgo their usual family gatherings. Despite spending the holiday separated from loved ones, in many cases for the first time, many locals are determined to keep their decades-old family traditions alive.
“I think we are doing a lot of things to try and make it as the same as we normally do as we can,” said Jenn Corsino who is 39 and lives in Danvers.
Thanksgiving is a special holiday for her large, Italian family, Corsino said, because it is one of the few times everyone can be together.
“Being able to be together and take time out of our busy lives, especially those that live far away being able to fly in and share a table — that is special,” she said. “Sharing conversations, reminiscing and watching the kids grow up — sometimes life gets away from you and you don't see people as often as you hope, so it really is a nice time to be together and say what you are thankful for.”
Corsino said she’s never had a Thanksgiving dinner with fewer than 15 people, so this year’s smaller-scale celebration will feel different.
“We kept scaling it back and scaling it back as the numbers kept getting greater,” she said. “You forget about it and you think it's going to be normal, and then the reality sets in and you say ‘wait a second, we have to dial it back even more.’”
Corsino said even though she is only celebrating Thanksgiving this year with her husband, three-year-old child, and a few others who help care for her child on a regular basis, she is still looking forward to seeing her extended family via the video-chatting service, Zoom.
“It might even be better because we can see even more people,” Corsino said. “It is definitely different, but we are trying to stay positive. We’re grateful to be here.”
Zoom calls can be hectic, Corsino said, with dogs knocking over laptops, technical difficulties and talking over one another, but the calls make for good memories to talk about in the future.
“We just grab a drink and cheers the day,” Corsino said.
Joani Pesola said she will also be relying on Zoom this Thanksgiving.
“I think it's been a blessing to be able to connect with people in that way,” Pesola said, explaining that she plans to eat pie and video chat with her sisters. “You look forward to those calls.”
Pesola said she counts herself as extremely lucky this holiday season because a series of extenuating circumstances have allowed her to celebrate the holiday with her adult children and their families.
Earlier this year, Pesola’s daughter’s Salem condo was severely damaged in a fire. Pesola’s daughter, her husband, her child and three-legged dog named Porter all moved into Pesola’s Danvers home. More recently, Pesola’s other daughter, who lives in Ohio, donated a kidney to her half brother on the North Shore, which brought her family to Danvers.
“Something so tragic, actually was a blessing in disguise,” Pesola said. “When COVID really got bad, I thought ‘wow, there is a reason for them to come live with me and be with me for Christmas. We are all meant to be together again for the holidays, and that is a blessing.”
Pesola’s daughter who is donating a kidney will be recovering in the hospital on Thanksgiving, Pesola said, but Zoom will help keep them connected and allow them to spend the holiday together as they normally would.
Kathy Lopes, who also lives in Danvers, hosts between 25 and 30 people on a typical Thanksgiving. This year, she will be dining only with her husband and teenage children.
“I was dreading the holidays,” she said, “ and I think because my kids said ‘let's do this and pick specific things that are meaningful for us,’ that has made me realize” we can still have a good holiday season.
One of the traditions Lopes and her family are keeping up this year in an attempt to make the holiday feel more normal is setting up a giant Christmas village with between 70 and 80 houses and a working Lionel train in their living room.
“We set it up every Thanksgiving and we keep it up until little Christmas in January,” Lopes said. “My husband and I started it about 25 years ago, and it takes up about half the room. There are so many village pieces, and each one has a memory.”
Lopes said the whole family helps unpack the boxes, and each little house they unpack can spark a small conversation about the memories attached to it. The process takes five or six hours, she said.
“It really is beautiful to see,” she said. “We have a backdrop on the wall with trees and deer. At night it is very pretty with all the lights.”
Wendy Greiser, like Morin, will be delivering a Thanksgiving dinner from Henry’s Market to her parents this year.
“Them still having a Thanksgiving dinner is important even though we can't be together. I don’t think they would have one otherwise” she said. “My sister will bring dessert later on in the day so they can see her, but none of us have been in their home since March.”
Greiser, 51, said it will be the first Thanksgiving she spends without her parents, which is difficult since they are older and her father suffers from early onset dementia, but she hopes by making this sacrifice now, she will get to celebrate more normal Thanksgivings in the future.
“I really think the true meaning of Thanksgiving is being thankful that I am blessed to still have my parents. The sacrifices I'm making now are for them,” she said. “I’m thankful that my family is healthy and we are all willing to sacrifice for the good of everyone involved.”
She added, “This won't stop us from being thankful and celebrating in our own ways with the mindset that we are all thankful for one another.”
Morin said it is difficult to carry on certain traditions when the world feels so upside down, but she still considers the fact that she can see her mom, even if it is through a window, a blessing.
In the past, Morin and her family have held up signs outside Jenson’s window with messages like “Hi Mumsy! We miss you!”
“We didn't want her to think we forgot about her,” Morin said. “She got a kick out of that, us in the window waving. It means everything to her. She is smiling and waving at us.”
Morin encouraged anyone with loved ones in nursing homes to do something special or them this holiday season.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
