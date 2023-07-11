BOSTON — The Department of Energy Resources is expected in the next couple of months to share the details of a strategy intended to give offshore wind developers more flexibility to deal with dynamic economic conditions and information on potential collaboration with other New England states also interested in procuring the cleaner power source.
Leaders of both wind projects selected in Massachusetts's last round of offshore wind procurement have said that shifting economic conditions have made their projects no longer financially viable at the prices they previously negotiated and are seeking to terminate the contracts they signed to provide power at those prices.
Developers Commonwealth Wind and SouthCoast Wind have both suggested they may rebid their projects with higher prices in future procurement rounds.
"We're not blind to the financing and macroeconomic challenges you all face. Trust us, we know," DOER Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony told the offshore wind industry at the Reuters Events US Offshore Wind 2023 conference in Boston on Tuesday morning.
The 165-page draft request for proposals that DOER and utility companies unveiled in May seeks up to 3,600 more megawatts of offshore wind generation capacity and allows bidders to submit an alternative indexed pricing "as one way to create flexibility for projects to address the changing dynamics of the economy," Mahony said. The Department of Public Utilities is still reviewing the draft RFP, Mahony said, but more detail on the alternative indexed pricing component will come from DOER in September.
"Our goal with the draft RFP is to solicit proposals in an open, fair, and non-discriminatory fashion that will result in long-term contracts with offshore wind projects that will likely be financed and constructed," Mahony said, according to a copy of her remarks as prepared that the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs shared.
Mahony also told conference attendees that DOER will share information on "any collaboration we plan to do with other New England states also procuring wind generation" in the coming months. The state's most recent climate law authorized DOER to "coordinate with one or more New England states undertaking competitive solicitations to consider projects for long-term clean energy generation, transmission or capacity for the benefit of residents of the commonwealth and the region."