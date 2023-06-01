Communities around the North Shore raised rainbow flags this week to celebrate the start of Pride Month and support members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
A dozen “Progress Pride” flags now fly over Riley Plaza in downtown Salem after a multi-outfit flag-raising ceremony was held at noon Thursday.
This flag incorporates the rainbow colors first displayed in 1978, with added channels representing members of the trans and non-binary communities, as well as marginalized communities of color.
A number of LGBTQIA+ organizations spoke at the event to highlight their work and the importance of it amid rising hostility toward this community, especially toward trans people.
At Danvers’ 10th annual Pride Flag raising outside Town Hall Thursday afternoon, members of the town’s Human Rights and Inclusion Committee pushed back against the hundreds of anti-trans and anti-gay bills being introduced across the country.
“You have to say something, and you have to say something because we must always take sides in this,” Committee chair Dr. Dutrochet Djoko said, referencing a quote from Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. “This is not a both-sides or stay-neutral situation. Neutrality helps the aggressor and never helps the victim.”
Rev. Renee Manning, a trans woman who is a pastor at West Parish Church in Andover, shared a poem at the flag raising that she wrote several years ago about her transition.
“In this moment we talk, we learn and I hope we leave with joy, asking does it really matter that a boy is a girl or a girl is a boy?” Manning recited. “Life is precious, regardless of gender. Remember it's the diversity of this planet that gives us its splendor.”
A Pride flag was also raised at the Danvers Police Station ahead of the ceremony at Town Hall Thursday. After the Danvers flag raisings, community members gathered on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers for food, games, music, trivia and drag story time.