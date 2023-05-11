SALEM — The rising tide of hate crimes in Massachusetts and across the country can seem overwhelming, but a local educator and police chief were honored Wednesday for their efforts to combat the problem.
Outgoing Marblehead High School Principal Dan Bauer and Saugus police Chief Michael Ricciardelli were recognized by the Anti-Defamation League of New England at its annual Essex County Law and Education Day at Kernwood Country Club in Salem.
Marblehead High graduate Averi Kaplowitch and her brother, sophomore Jared Kaplowitch, presented the award to Bauer, who is set to take over as superintendent of schools in Danvers on July 1. Averi described how Bauer helped her deal with an antisemitic incident when she was a sophomore at Marblehead High and created a compassionate and welcoming atmosphere at the school.
“Mr. Bauer connects with his students, staff and parents in a meaningful way,” Averi said. “He is patient, he listens and makes individual connections with everyone around him. This isn’t always easy to do, yet he does it with ease, making each student feel safe and heard.”
Ricciardelli was credited by Rabbi Yossi Lipsker with responding in a thoughtful way when antisemitic banners were hung on an overpass on Route 1 in Saugus last year, including by helping organize a vigil and put up a menorah in town.
“When I reached out to you and said people would like to gather, there wasn’t even a hesitation,” Lipsker told Ricciardelli.
Both Bauer and Ricciardelli said the honors were a reflection of the commitment of their colleagues and communities to deal with hate, discrimination and intolerance.
“This really takes a community,” Bauer said. “The most important thing is being able to create a culture where students and staff feel empowered and feel comfortable to bring change to the school.”
The event was attended by about 325 people, including local leaders in law enforcement, education and politics. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins was the featured speaker, and she urged everyone to respond to the situation with urgency. She noted that antisemitic incidents, including assaults, vandalism, threats and murder, rose 36% nationally in 2022, while attacks on Black, LGBTQ+ and other groups are also “horrifyingly high.”
“We are in the fight of our lives right now,” she said. “We need people to stand up and be bold with respect to what they see and call things exactly what they are.”
Rollins pointed out another statistic that she called “astonishing” — Jewish people make up less than 3% of the population but are the target of over 55% of religious-based hate.
“Antisemitic hate is at the base and the root of every single one of the hate crimes we see,” Rollins said. “They hate trans people? It’s also about the Jews. They hate Blacks? It’s all about the Jews. It is a deep-seated hatred that is rooted in almost everything. If we don’t speak out loud about that we’re never, ever, ever going stop this ridiculous false narrative about this community.”
Despite the alarming trends, Rollins said she is optimistic that hate can be driven out by community action and by engaging young people, including those who were at the event.
“I promise you I am hopeful that with leaders like you in this room we’re going to see a change very soon,” she said.
Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker pointed out that there have been hateful incidents in several North Shore communities over the last few years, mirroring the trend that is being seen nationally. But he also said young people are responding in positive ways. He mentioned a recent exhibit on genocide education at Essex Tech that included 257 students and over 200 exhibits.
“I can look at the next generation as the ones who are going to make the biggest difference,” Tucker said.
