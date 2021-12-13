BEVERLY — A mistrial was declared Monday in the trial of a now-suspended Lynn District Court probation officer charged with "sexting" with a teenage girl three years ago, after his attorney suffered an injury last week.
Brian Orlandella, 49, of Beverly, was arrested in 2018 following an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security into texts and photos he allegedly exchanged with a Texas girl on the Kik messaging app.
A new trial is scheduled for March 21.
A jury was selected last week and the trial was set to get underway Monday morning in U.S. District Court before Judge Mark Wolf.
However, after jury selection was completed, defense attorney James Cipoletta suffered a ruptured tendon, and will require surgery. Cipoletta's recovery is expected to take at least eight weeks, he told the judge.
Orlandella's arrest three years ago stunned colleagues and the North Shore legal community.
He has been on an unpaid suspension since his indictment.
The case was heavily litigated, with multiple pretrial motions challenging evidence in the case. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of jury trials in the federal as well as state courts for months, further delaying a trial in the matter.
Because the jury had already been sworn in, the trial had, legally, started, triggering the Constitutional protection against double jeopardy (the government trying someone twice for the same alleged offense).
Because of that, the judge's options were limited to calling a recess in the case while Cipoletta recovers or, if Orlandella agreed, declaring a mistrial and setting a new trial date.
During a brief hearing via Zoom, Orlandella agreed to the request by his lawyer for a mistrial.
Orlandella has been free on conditions of release and will remain so, Wolf told him.