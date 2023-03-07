BEVERLY — In October 2021, officials gathered under a tent outside the Briscoe building to announce millions of dollars in state funding to transform the former school into affordable housing.
On Monday, many of those same officials were back under another temporary tent to mark a further milestone in the project. The event served as the official groundbreaking for Beverly Village for Living & the Arts, the project that will transform Briscoe into 85 apartments for low-income seniors and six live/work studios for artists.
About 75 people, including Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, attended the groundbreaking. It was Driscoll’s first official trip to Beverly since the former Salem mayor became lieutenant governor in January.
“I really want to congratulate the city on the amazing amount of good work that’s gone on and the partnerships that are here to make this happen,” Driscoll said. “It’s not easy building housing.”
The project was first announced more than three years ago, when the city agreed to sell the building to Harborlight Homes, a Beverly-based affordable housing agency, and Beacon Communities, a real estate firm based in Boston. Construction began in December and is scheduled to be completed by September of 2024.
Officials said the project, which will cost about $55 million, received funding from 17 different sources. It is one of the first housing projects in the state to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal pandemic relief program.
“This project in this community is a great way to end the day and to start the week,” said Jennifer Maddox, undersecretary of the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, who earlier in the day had attended new housing events in Newton and Worcester.
The groundbreaking came exactly 100 years after Briscoe opened as the city’s high school in 1923. The building also served as a junior high school and middle school until it closed in 2018 after the city opened a new middle school on Cabot Street.
Now, Briscoe’s former classrooms will be transformed into apartments; its locker rooms will become art studios; the former gymnasium will house amenities for residents such as a fitness studio, yoga room, library and computer learning center; and the auditorium will be used as a community theater.
The apartments are for people age 55 and over who qualify based on income. Applications to enter a lottery to get an apartment in the building will not be available until August. People can email information@harborlighthomes.org with their contact information to receive an application in the mail when they become available.
Speakers at the groundbreaking also included Mayor Mike Cahill, State Rep. Jerry Parisella, State Senator Joan Lovely, Harborlight Homes Executive Director Andrew DeFranza, Beacon Communities president of development Josh Cohen, and Mark Teden, vice president of multifamily housing for MassHousing.
Driscoll said housing such as the type being created at Briscoe, amid a state-wise housing crisis, will allow people to stay in the communities where they grew up.
“This push for housing that you’re seeing out of the administration is really tied to the fact that we want people to live in our communities who spent so much time here creating them and making them great,” she said.
