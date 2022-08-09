SALEM — Efforts to build a new community health center at one of the city’s heaviest traveled intersections are moving forward, even as project leaders are still working on securing major funding sources.
North Shore Community Health and the North Shore Community Development Coalition aim to build a new string of health facilities and affordable housing options at the present home of North Shore Bank, at 73 Lafayette St., at the intersection of Lafayette, Derby and New Derby streets. The building, currently two stories, sits kiddie-corner from the Salem Fire Department headquarters downtown.
Leaders from those two organizations met with U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, during a site visit Monday to thank him for federal funding and to ask for more.
Moulton secured $1 million for the project in the previous fiscal year — which will pay for outfitting the new clinic with necessary medical technology — and also recently announced a $1 million grant, pending approval from Congress, for the Lynn Community Health Center and Pharmacy, which also serves low-income and underinsured residents in Lynn and is run by a separate entity. NSCH has clinics in Salem, Peabody and Gloucester.
After attending a groundbreaking at the Lynn site Monday morning, Moulton headed to Salem. He’s scheduled to visit Gloucester and Newburyport on Tuesday for three other projects he helped fund.
“Your million dollars has certainly been put to great use,” said Margaret Brennan, president and CEO of NSCH. “We do have an outstanding request with Senators (Elizabeth) Warren and (Edward) Markey too, for congressionally directed spending for this year, which we haven’t heard about. We’re targeting that for urgent care and expanding behavioral health, which are significant parts of the new building project.
“We’d love your help on that,” Brennan added. Moulton immediately replied: “Yeah, we can certainly mention that.”
Specifics on the Salem clinic project’s overall cost and funding sources weren’t immediately available Monday. The redevelopment project was first announced early last year.
According to Mickey Northcutt, executive director of North Shore CDC, the total project budget is about $70 million — including the housing component — and they plan to seek a mix of grants and tax credits.
“Urgent care in downtown Salem... can you imagine how it’ll be a pressure valve for radiology being open to anybody?” Brennan said. “For our patients and other folks, (the project brings) more dental. We’re going to double the number of chairs we have. We’ll have more primary care.”
There’s a sense that the model of care itself needs to shift as the clinic moves from its location at 47 Congress St. to a larger building. The health center operates the way it must to keep the doors open, with an emphasis on quick, 15-minute visits for each patient.
“That’s how we get paid, to keep our doors open. We still get paid per visit,” said Damien Archer, co-chief medical officer. “We had to learn how to provide care on a 15-minute cycle versus feeling like you feel when you go to a lawyer for legal advice. ... We have to get a prescription and have to give something that doesn’t necessarily address what people need to be engaged in their health and trust the system.”
As a result, when the model falls short and takes trust with it, so too slides the health of the community, according to Brennan.
“Post-pandemic, we’re seeing a lot of people who delayed care, of course, and obviously tons of behavioral health — especially with kids,” she said. “Then there’s also substance abuse, of course. We have a fairly significant treatment program, especially for a health center of our size. I think Lynn has... about 700 folks.”
“We have 400-plus,” added Archer, “and we’re one-third of the size of Lynn. So we disproportionately take care of a lot more people per-capita.”
The redevelopment project has triggered discussion downtown based on its scale during the review process, which is ongoing and hoping to wrap up late this year or early next year, according to Northcutt.
The building is two stories tall, and while it has two minimum four-story buildings to each neighboring corner, the scale has still drawn concerns from opponents who favor the existing building size instead of what’s proposed.
With medical, dental and behavioral health operations using the lower floors, senior housing will target those up above, according to Northcutt.
“There’s almost no one-bedroom apartments for rent on the market. All these buildings (in The Point) were built up for big-family housing. It’s great, but one of the market glitches is there’s no studios or one-bedrooms,” he said. “There’s no senior housing in The Point, and it’s sort of wild that that hasn’t happened over the years.
“We’re excited about having beautiful new buildings, and we’re thinking about the building now,” Northcutt continued, as he looked to Brennan. “Once it’s all built, our organizations do really complimentary things next to each other. We’re in different lanes, but we think it’s cool to think about having a really built-in relationship like this with a steady population.”
