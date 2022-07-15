PEABODY — A rehab project to save 235 affordable housing units in Peabody officially wrapped up with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Formerly known as the Tannery, the four-building housing complex on Crowninshield Street was purchased by affordable housing developer WinnCompanies in June 2019.
The state asked WinnCompanies to buy the Tannery in 2018, when the property’s deed-restricted affordability protections for residents were set to expire. Without these protections, other developers would be allowed to come in and turn all of the Tannery apartments into market-rate units.
WinnCompanies renamed complex to Preserve North Residences when it bought the property for $37 million, with nearly $1 million of that coming from the city’s Community Preservation Act funds, along with other funds from the city and state agencies.
The sale guaranteed the property’s affordability provisions for a minimum of 45 years.
“This is a terrific outcome for the lower-income residents of Preserve North, who will continue to be able to live affordably in downtown Peabody in a completely renovated building with some added amenities,” MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said in a statement.
“Everyone involved in this transaction was committed to making sure that The Tannery property did not convert to market rates and remained a long-term source of affordable housing in Peabody,” Kornegay said.
Of the building’s total 284 units, some of which remain market rate, 35 apartments are restricted to households earning less than 30% of area median income, 165 units are reserved for households at or below 60%, and 35 apartments are set aside for incomes at or below 80%. The $49.3 million project renovated every unit in the building. Energy-efficient kitchens and bathrooms, along with new flooring, light fixtures, video intercoms and security systems were added to residences.
Developers also created a new fitness center, mailroom and tenant lounge, along with expanding the property’s laundry room. Workers repaired significant maintenance issues like cracked masonry on the building’s exterior, sagging roofs, outdated HVAC, plumbing and fire protection systems, and a collapsing dam and retaining wall on the property. The number of ADA-compliant apartments was also increased from 14 to 22, with 15 units created for mobility-impaired residents and seven for the sensory impaired.
The property was first built in the late 1800s by Arthur C. Lawrence as an industrial leather tanning facility. To memorialize the site’s history and critical role in the leather industry, crews reduced a 225-foot brick smokestack on the property to 15 feet and turned it into a memorial.
Residents remained in the building during its rehabilitation, which started about the same time the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, said Ed Cafasso, a spokesman for WinnCompanies.
Residents were moved into vacant units while crews renovated their apartments. The pandemic caused some delays and required developers to change some procedures to the renovation, but the building is finally complete.
“It was a great honor for us to have the chance to protect and dramatically improve a property that holds a critical position in the history of Peabody and in the community’s affordable housing inventory,” Larry Curtis, president and managing partner of WinnDevelopment, said in a statement.
“The development team deserves great credit for successfully managing and completing this complex occupied rehabilitation during the brunt of the pandemic,” Curtis said.