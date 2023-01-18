SALEM — There’s a shift coming to the top of Salem Hospital’s administrative wing, as President David Roberts elevates to an administrative role with the hospital’s parent company and a senior vice president, Roxanne Ruppel, takes over in his wake.
The presidency will switch from Roberts to Ruppel on March 1, as Roberts becomes senior vice president of community operations for Mass General Brigham. Salem Hospital is a member of the Mass General Brigham network.
Roberts, who’s served as the hospital’s president and CEO for six years, managed the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic. In that role, he became a central figure to Salem’s own pandemic protections as the Witch City, besieged by its own tourism draw, saw unprecedented virus spreading opportunities in 2020 and 2021.
Ruppel has served in several leadership roles at Salem Hospital during her 20 years of service on campus, including her role as vice president of strategy and planning since 2009.
“We’re so grateful to Dr. Roberts for his expertise and support, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, and for his unwavering focus on kindness and compassion,” Ruppel said. “He leaves big shoes to fill and I’m eager to continue his commitment to provide exceptional care to our community.”
Ruppel’s career opened with 10 years in the clinical world before switching to management. She joined the former Shaughnessy-Kaplan Rehabilitation Hospital in 1997 as director of Outpatient Services, and a short time later joined the Strategy and Planning department at Salem Hospital.
“We have an outstanding team of physicians, nurses, and staff at Salem Hospital,” Ruppel said, “and I’m honored to join with them in advancing our organization into the future.”
