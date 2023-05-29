BEVERLY — The city would increase spending on schools and street paving, hire a new police officer and veterans services department staff member, and buy a new pumper fire truck, under a $157.5 million budget proposed by Mayor Mike Cahill on Thursday.
In presenting the plan to the City Council, Cahill said the budget represents an increase of $6.9 million, or 4.6%, over this year’s budget. It includes a $3.3 million increase for the schools and $2.1 million in city money to pave streets and sidewalks. Along with an estimated $1.1 million in state money, the city expects to have a minimum of $3.2 million available for street and sidewalk paving this year, Cahill said.
Cahill said the budget, which covers fiscal year 2024 starting July 1, “will empower our city government to continue to deliver outstanding world class services to our residents.”
“At the same time, it will position us to continue in the coming years to generate strong economic growth locally, and to successfully complete the major capital projects we have agreed are important for our community’s long-term success,” he said.
For the first time, the proposed budget is available in a digital format and includes more information than previous budgets, including demographic trends, department overviews and financial policies. It is available at https://city-beverly-ma-budget-book.cleargov.com/8577.
Cahill said the largest portion of the $6.9 million increase is attributable to “non-discretionary costs,” including a $583,385 increase in mandated pension costs, a $479,230 increase in health insurance costs, and a $346,692 increase in debt payments.
The budget also accounts for pay raises that were collectively bargained in all departments, he said.
The City Council, which must approve the budget, will begin reviewing the budget in a series of meetings starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
