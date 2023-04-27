DANVERS — The Danvers Zoning Board of Appeals agrees with neighbors that a proposed multifamily residential building on Dayton Street is too big for where it would sit.
The project seeks to replace two single-family homes at 43 and 45 Dayton St. with a four-story apartment building that has 32 residential units, according to the project’s developers.
The building would contain 16 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedrooms and four studios. Four units would be reserved as affordable housing for those earning less than 80% of the area’s median income.
The site would also have 54 parking spaces, though it could hold 64 spaces if the town does not waive its bylaw requirement that there be two spaces per unit, attorney Jill Mann said.
Mann is representing Dayton Street LLC, run by Tim Procopio Jr., Tim Procopio Sr. and Tyler Procopio, on the matter. She said at a Monday night ZBA meeting that this project will add much-needed housing to the town, but the board’s members felt the building is too large for the neighborhood it sits in.
“I don’t want to come down Armory Road and see a 55-foot building,” ZBA member Ken Scholes said. “I want it to stay residential. That being said, I think they need to tone this down. Thirty-two units to me is just too much to have frontage on Dayton Street.”
The two homes that are on the parcels now were built in the 1950s, town Planning Director Brian Szekely said at the meeting. Currently, these homes are considered non-conforming uses because they sit in an area that was zoned as a highway corridor — which excludes residential uses by right — after they were built, he said.
Because of that, developers aren’t asking for a variance. Rather, they are asking to switch out one non-conforming use with another.
Developers said they are already allowed to turn the properties into a commercial or industrial site by right because of the existing zoning, but would rather keep the lots residential to better fit in with the neighborhood.
“The board is required to find that this project is less detrimental or isn’t substantially more detrimental to the current uses,” Mann said. “So what we actually did was we went through an exercise of what could we do if (we made the property’s use) by right.”
By-right uses could include a self-storage building, she noted.
Developers need the full four stories, which stand at 48 feet, 6 inches tall, according to current plans, for the residential project to be economically viable, Mann said. They have also already reduced the roof to minimize the building’s mass following complaints from neighbors that the building is too big, she said.
But that complaint still stands.
“I’m really concerned about the volume of traffic that’s going to go in and out of this development into a very small area,” Dayton Street resident Mariellen Simpson said at the meeting. “They’re coming in… zipping around and whipping off of Route 1. It’s already a little dicey and when you think of that many cars going to work in the morning, coming home in the afternoon or evening, it’s going to be very tight.”
She was one of roughly a dozen neighbors who spoke against the project Monday. Others feared the project would also draw more water from the town’s already stressed water supply and overpopulate local schools.
The ZBA can’t deny a project for its potential effect on the town’s water supply or how many students it might add to local schools, ZBA Chair John Boughner said. Mann also noted the building is meant to house young professionals, not families.
Boughner said that a multifamily building is likely a better fit for the neighborhood than a self-storage building.
“If a commercial use goes in there, it may be something way more detrimental than this apartment building,” he said. “However, I am a ‘no’ at this point. I think it’s too large.”
While the project did not have enough votes to pass Monday night, the ZBA didn’t officially vote on the matter. Developers will go before the board again on May 8.
They must also still gain approval from the Planning Board and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation before construction can start, Mann said.
