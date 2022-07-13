A new charter school could be built in Peabody and Danvers.
Pioneer Charter School of Science II is proposed to fill two lots — one in Danvers and the other in Peabody — that abut Water Street in Danvers, Margin and Pulaski streets in Peabody and homes on Dobbs Road, Pulaski Street and South Liberty Street.
The school would be located at 67 Pulaski St. Currently, the Onion Town Grill and Babiarz Farm sit on the roughly 3 acres of land where it would be built. Across the street from the Babiarz property is O’Brien’s Garden Center.
Onion Town, which fronts Water Street in Danvers, posted on its Facebook page June 3 that it is still open and is not closing in the foreseeable future. The business declined to make further comment.
The engineering firm Hancock Associates said in a May 23 letter of intent to Peabody’s Planning Board that the school would draw students from Peabody, Danvers, Saugus and Lynn, “with minimal draw from other surrounding communities.” This would be an extension of PCSS’ school in Saugus.
“The mission of Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS) is to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world,” according to the letter. “PCSS will help students to develop the academic and social skills necessary to become successful professionals and exemplary members of their community.”
What would fill the site
The school would be open to students in grades K-8, and would accept no more than 594 students.
The building would be about 66,000 square feet and have about 85 staff members working on site, according to planning documents. Developers are currently before the Peabody Planning Board for site plan approval, and also need approvals from the Danvers and Peabody conservation commissions. The Danvers Conservation Commission approved a notice of intent at its June 23 meeting. Peabody commissioners will continue their review at their meeting July 13, 7 p.m., at City Hall.
Pioneer Charter School of Science already operates three campuses in the region. A lower school for grades K-8 and an upper school for grades 9-12 are located in Everett, and one for grades 9-12 operates in Saugus.
Barish Icin, chief executive officer of PCSS, said in a statement that the addition of the new school “adds grades K-6 to our successful school model.”
“Over the years our parents have been asking us for the availability of seats in lower grades. This has intensified as our parents witnessed the successful expansion of our flagship school in Everett to lower grades,” Icin said. “This expansion will replicate our Everett school’s successful K-6 expansion for the PCSS-II.”
The proposed school in Peabody would be certified to open under an expansion of PCSS’ current certification through the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The purchase of the land in Peabody and Danvers has yet to be finalized, Icin said.
PCSS plans to hold classes for grades K-2 at a temporary site at 58R Pulaski St. (in the industrial park) in Peabody in September, with 132 students who were chosen from a lottery of 336 applicants this spring filling those seats.
Classes would be held in a repurposed office space. A spokesman for PCSS said the agreement to use the space has yet to be finalized, and that building and site plans need to be approved by the Peabody building department before the temporary classroom space can open.
Developers hope to begin the permitting phase for the new school this fall and start construction at the site this winter. Currently, the new building is planned to open for the 2023-2024 school year. It plans to fully expand to open to its other grades over three or four years, Icin said.
“Over the years, we have been noticing that our seventh-graders (coming into the school) are underprepared for the rigor of a college preparatory high school curriculum,” Icin said in the statement. “We believe that a strong science and mathematics background at a young age are the building blocks for success.”
“This expansion will enable us to provide students with a sufficient educational background that will allow them to succeed in high school and beyond, and to become exemplary members of today’s society,” he said.
Yet some residents in Danvers and Peabody are concerned about how the school might affect traffic in the area, and local school districts nearby.
Traffic concerns
Developers said the new school would generate an estimated 902 vehicle trips on a typical school day, which accounts for 451 vehicles that enter and exit the property.
They anticipate 401 vehicle trips at the start of the school day, 266 vehicle trips at the end of the school day, and 235 vehicle trips during the weekday evening peak commuter period.
They expect that about 400 students will be bused to and from the school using eight buses from Healey Bus Company — a private transportation service PCSS uses at its other locations — that stop in Peabody, Danvers, Saugus, Lynn and Salem.
“The use of these buses, as well as a high sibling rate (25%) at the school, will greatly reduce the traffic impact off-site,” the letter of intent said.
However, Danvers resident Andrea Daley said at a June public hearing that she expects the school to make traffic worse in the neighborhood.
The school’s access roads for vehicles come out onto Pulaski Street in Peabody and Water Street in Danvers. Both would be full access roads, meaning cars can turn either right or left.
“We live on North Shore Avenue, down by the back of the bowling alley, and it’s very difficult right now getting out onto the street,” Daley said. “If you go into Danvers, that’s not the problem. But if you’re out in the street, trying to get to Peabody or Salem, that is the big problem.”
Daley is a longtime Town Meeting member. She also served on the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals for 17 years and chaired it for two years.
“Particularly on South Shore Avenue, just before it gets to Pulaski Street, there’s no sidewalks. And when you’re presenting the egress and access you have, I don’t think it’s going to work,” Daley said.
Samuel Gregorio, a project manager and senior design engineer at TEC, Inc., said PCSS’ school day would run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., meaning school would start before and end after Bishop Fenwick High School, which is less than half a mile down the road on Margin Street.
To avoid traffic jams, PCSS would have parents who drive students to school arrive and pick up at two staggered times. Specifically, with grades K-4 coming at one point and grades 5-8 coming at another.
“Being the charter school that we are, we have a lot of control over how (pickup/drop off) happens,” Gregorio said. “We will basically have the parent agree that this is how we operate.”
Representatives for the school at the public hearing said that other Pioneer schools do not have traffic issues despite being on busy streets, and they have close relationships with parents to make sure they follow school rules.
Peabody School Committee member Beverly Griffin Dunne shared concerns about parents potentially dropping off students outside the school’s property, where traffic remains busy throughout the day.
Griffin Dunne said that if this was a public school under the city’s purview, she “would be dead-set against it because of the safety considerations” and that she “will never support a school being built on a main street.”
“It takes one person to mess up pickup and drop-off at a school and then it’s a ripple effect, and then the neighbors are calling the police because they can’t get out of their driveway,” Griffin Dunne said, adding that she directed traffic in school parking lots for 11 years.
“It’s going to be pandemonium, but apparently they have different kinds of people who attend charter schools,” she said.
Peabody School Committee member Joseph Amico shared similar concerns about potential traffic from the school.
“I’m not so sure the infrastructure could take that type of development right there,” Amico said. “We have Bishop Fenwick next door, then you have the Carroll School there, and then traffic coming in and out of Danvers on Water Street. That would be a major inconvenience for the whole area right there as far as I’m concerned.”
Gregorio said the school will have a staff member who will help direct traffic during pickup and drop-off, and Icin said school officials will revise traffic plans as needed during the school year.
“Our engineering team, especially the traffic engineers, has been collecting feedback from the neighbors as well as city officials,” Icin said in the statement. “The site plan is under third-party review. When we have all the feedback, we will discuss the most feasible and effective traffic management system with city officials.”
