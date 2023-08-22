BEVERLY — A marijuana dispensary planning to open on Cabot Street is seeking a waiver from the city because the business would be within 300 feet of a city park.
The dispensary, called Seagrass, has requested a special permit from the Beverly Zoning Board of Appeals to allow it to use the location, which is now the location of Salerno’s restaurant at 73 Cabot St.
The site is 221 feet from Ahern Park, and a city zoning ordinance prohibits marijuana businesses from being within 300 feet of city parks.
In a filing with the city, Seagrass said the nearest public access to the park is actually 437 away. The park is behind houses off Pleasant Street, on the other side of Cabot Street, with houses and at least one fence between the park and the site.
A memo from the city’s Planning and Community Development Department to the ZBA says the site meets the requirements to request a waiver of the 300-foot buffer because it’s separated from the park by natural and manmade barriers and is not readily visible from the park.
The Zoning Board has scheduled a public hearing on the waiver request for its Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Mayor Mike Cahill signed an agreement with Seagrass last year to allow a dispensary at the Salerno’s location. Salerno’s co-owner Todd Rotondo said he and his brother, Michael, would lease the space to Seagrass and move the restaurant to an undetermined site.
“Our intent is to find a location within the downtown area,” Todd Rotondo said. “That’s what my brother and I still want to do. We’re not planning on closing up and leaving.”
Todd Rotondo is the Ward 1 city councilor in Beverly. He said he has not participated in discussions between the city and Seagrass.
Seagrass, which also operates a store in Salem, is one of three marijuana dispensaries to have signed agreements to open in Beverly. The first one, Panacea Wellness, opened in April at 13 Enon St. The other, at 350 Rantoul St., is under construction. The city has also signed an agreement for a company to open a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 150 Sam Fonzo Drive.
Seagrass CEO Chip Tuttle said he is hoping his dispensary can open sometime in the first half of next year. The business received a provisional license from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission last month.
“We’re bullish on Beverly and have been for a long time,” Tuttle said. “It’s taken longer than we anticipated, but that’s the nature of these things. We’ve established a successful brand in Salem. We feel like the Seagrass brand and brand ethos really fits well for most of the North Shore communities.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.