SALEM — City officials seized on a proposed zoning change at the site of the planned Salem Wind Terminal Monday night, using it to lobby for greater protections for the neighborhood.
The development team with the Salem Wind Terminal is gearing up to submit its plans for an offshore wind turbine yard around the Salem Harbor Footprint power station. With those plans still coming together, the team is asking that 1.3 acres of undeveloped land that is zoned for two-family homes be converted instead to industrial zoning, which would align with the rest of the Footprint property.
“What we’re talking about right now is the rezoning of former house lots,” said acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy, who also serves as city councilor for the neighborhood. “We aren’t taking any house lots. No houses are coming down because of this. We’re just looking to rezone it so the zoning is consistent throughout the whole thing.”
The property to be rezoned is planned to become storage of wind turbine blades. The blades will be stored on shelves stacked three high and laid vertically.
But the conversation focused around neighborhood amenities that exist on the edge of the site — most notably a greenspace along Derby Street, and a beloved tourist attraction around the corner.
“I understand the intended use of the area. My question is what happens to the existing buffer there right now,” said Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain. “I happen to know a few of the people who live in the neighborhood there, and right now it’s a popular area for walking dogs. There’s a lot of trees and shrubbery that shields the industrial look of the site on the other side.”
Planning Board member Zach Caunter quickly jumped in to add that he’s “one of those individuals that walks their dog regularly along that greenspace. I’m not thrilled about the idea of industrial construction and use that close to such a dense and walkable community.”
Kirt Rieder, another board member, later took an opportunity “just to telegraph expectations.” The eventual plans will go before the Planning Board, which is expected to conduct an extensive review of the project leading to the issuance of a permit.
“We fully expect to have dimensional drawings and very precise drawings that indicate specific trees that shall be removed, those that may be replaced in a similar manner, or totally different configuration,” Rieder said. “We went through a lengthy public process (during the power plant’s hearings) to ensure that allée of honey locust trees were kept intact with the evergreen hedge as a distinct dimensional and landscape buffer between the Derby Street neighborhood and the finished use, whatever that might be.
“I get it. This is a new owner,” continued Rieder. “But I’d remind them, speaking for my seat on the Planning Board, that we’re going to be looking for keeping that intact to the greatest extent possible.”
McClain then took it further, noting a sculpture yard on Blaney Street, which borders the Footprint property.
“It happens to be one of the more enjoyable local flavor properties that sites right around the corner there,” he said. “There’s a small sculpture yard that’s sort of one of our local institutions. It’s one of those things that gives our local community a little bit of its own special character.”
The proposal is now before the Planning Board, which will refer it back with recommended changes for the City Council to adopt within 90 days.
