SALEM — A second psychiatrist was called to testify in the trial of Brian Brito Tuesday, and spent much of his time on the stand rejecting the testimony of the defense’s expert to support an insanity verdict.
Brito is facing charges in connection to a murder scene in Lynn, a double-shooting with no fatalities in Lawrence, and a sexual assault and armed robbery in North Andover that all took place within three days, from March 25 to 27, 2017. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all the charges.
The session in Salem Superior Court began Tuesday with the 38th and final witness in the nearly month-long trial: Russell Vasile, a psychiatry expert called by the prosecution. Vasile’s testimony followed two days of questioning for Fabian Saleh, a forensic psychiatrist called by Brito’s defense team who testified in support of Brito’s insanity defense on two of the three crimes.
When prosecutors cross-examined Saleh, they focused on materials that Saleh had declined to list in his report, including transcripts of grand jury minutes that he didn’t refer to in his final report. Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick picked up that line of questioning with Vasile on Tuesday, covering the full list of items he reviewed in making his report.
The exhaustive list included 53 different sources of information ranging from sets of photos and video from the scenes, to education and medical records, police reports, gun shop records, and more.
“Why was it important for you to review all of those materials in forming your opinion?” Strasnick asked.
“Because everything is relevant to understanding the behavior of the defendant at the time of the alleged crimes,” Vasile said. “When I review all of these police reports and photographs, it gives me information about, what is the behavior of the defendant like at the time of the crime? Remember, I’m interviewing the defendant in 2020. The alleged crime is in March of 2017, and my focus is on March of 2017. It isn’t on 2020.”
Vasile dismissed the argument that a schizophrenia diagnosis caused Brito to lose control and focused on what role drugs may have played. That included reliance on Brito being a “drug runner” at one point to deliver illicit substances from a dealer to a customer, and reports of heavy drinking in his past, which were noted in previous testimony.
“He had a very significant history of poly-substance abuse (as in, multiple substances that could cause further problems when combined) — marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol,” Vasile said. “What’s critical here is that those substances make everything worse. If you’re a little bit excited, manic... it makes you a lot excited. If you’re a little bit paranoid, it makes you a lot paranoid.”
Vasile also focused on Brito’s actions during the crimes — such as wearing a mask to conceal his identity, and asking the victim of the convenience store crimes to wait an hour before calling police once he left — as evidence that Brito knew the wrongfulness of his actions.
In regard to “command hallucinations” from an other-worldly deity and his role in a hierarchy of god-like beings, Vasile testified that Brito may have just been faking it. In both shootings, Brito claimed he heard commands to kill specific people under the presumption that they’re “sinners.”
“Have you ever seen a multi-layered, complex, delusional command hallucination system like the one Mr. Brito brought to Dr. Saleh and you?” asked Strasnick, to which Vasile responded: “Never.” “In your 40 years experience as a psychiatrist and your 20 years as a forensic psychiatrist, have you ever found someone with command hallucinations that were giving justification for their crimes?”
“Never.”
Defense raises questions on certification, report
On cross-examination, defense attorney John “Jack” Cunha first started by asking about Vasile’s credentials. It had been noted earlier that he’s up for recertification, due every 10 years. Vasile said he was last certified in either 2011 or 2012.
“To be absolutely clear, sitting here today, you aren’t a qualified forensic examiner because you haven’t taken the exam and passed,” Cunha said.
“Right. That’s correct,” Vasile said. “I’m not board-certified in forensic psychiatry.”
Saleh and Vasile both work within the Beth Israel Deaconess network, which has guidelines in place to dissuade doctors from being in conflict with each other.
“When I took on this case, I wasn’t aware that Dr. Fabian Saleh was on the defense side, and I had been involved in the case for some period of time before I discovered that,” Vasile said.
“Now I always ask (if there are conflicts on the other side), because I’d prefer that this not be an issue. But there isn’t some kind of regulation (preventing it).”
Cross-examination also revealed that Vasile hadn’t fully included all possible materials in his report, particularly in relation to a discharge report he had cited for Bournewood Hospital, which had prematurely discharged Brito in a state that Saleh had testified was inappropriate. Cunha’s questioning revealed he had only reviewed a two-page summary of the hospital stay once it ended, and none of the records prior, which included daily diagnoses of schizophrenia.
Cunha also focused on Bournewood’s use of an outdated diagnosis manual to discharge Brito with a diagnosis of bipolar with “psychosis disorder, not otherwise specified” in lieu of schizophrenia, which all other facilities had diagnosed prior to that. The diagnosis didn’t exist in the next version of the manual to be published.
Brito’s health insurance was also expiring toward the end of his time at Bournewood. As he was being discharged, he was given a phone number for MassHealth and an instruction to take medication — neither of which evidently took place, according to the record.
“Folks, now you’ve heard all the evidence,” Judge Jeffrey Karp told to the jury at the close of the session. “I’m going to have you folks return tomorrow (morning). You’re going to be instructed on the law, hear the closing arguments of counsel, and then you’ll be sent to deliberate. We’ll talk about the exact schedule... but you’re getting the case tomorrow.”
