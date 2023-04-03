SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge questioned whether the well-known anti-war activist arrested last year by Salem police in an underage sex sting is actually accepting responsibility, even as the defendant seeks to resolve the case short of a trial.
“In order for him to plead guilty, he has to plead to having committed the acts in question,” Judge Thomas Drechsler said during a conference to discuss a possible plea for Nathan Goldshlag late Friday afternoon. “If his position is that he didn’t intend that, then I can’t accept his plea.”
Goldshlag, 73, of Arlington, was arrested last August after showing up at an address that he believed to be for a 15-year-old girl.
In fact, the person Goldshlag had been communicating with was a Salem police detective who had found Goldshlag’s post seeking “daddy-daughter role play” in a Reddit subforum.
By the time Goldshlag’s red Prius arrived in Salem, four days later, on the afternoon of Aug. 19, he’d been told he was meeting a teenage girl who wouldn’t turn 16 (the legal age of consent) for another couple of months.
Prosecutors Erin Bellavia and Haleigh Reisman are seeking a two- to three-year state prison term for Goldshlag.
Bellavia told the judge Friday that Goldshlag has sought to minimize his conduct and has claimed he was entrapped.
“He was not entrapped,” Bellavia said.
Goldshlag’s lawyer, meanwhile, is asking that he be sentenced to probation for two years so he can continue with treatment for sex addiction.
Lawyer Henry Fasolt told the judge that Goldshlag is not a pedophile, but has “stepped out” on his wife and caused pain in the marriage, something he’s now addressing through therapy.
Fasolt also said his client is not presently arguing that he was entrapped — though he said that could be his defense if he goes to trial.
And that was one of Drechsler’s concerns, particularly after noticing a section of a report from an independent evaluation that concluded that Goldshlag was discharged from a sex addiction program, The Meadows, with a “poor prognosis ... due to his lack of insight.”
“Based on the facts of this case, I’m concerned because one of the arguments you make is based on his assertion he’s not going to do this again,” Drechsler said. The judge also said it was concerning that Goldshlag sought treatment only after he was arrested.
Fasolt suggested he could provide additional materials from Goldshlag’s treatment that could put the remarks in context.
The judge, who said he might consider a sentence of jail time rather than state prison, gave Fasolt some time to submit those materials and scheduled a hearing for May 12.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.