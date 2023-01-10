SALEM — Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges that include rape and child enticement against a former TSA worker charged in 2019 with giving teenage girls alcohol, marijuana and Juul vape cartridges in exchange for letting him take photos and engage in sex acts.
Corey Chambers, 30, of Methuen, had been set to stand trial Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges that, besides rape and child enticement, also include indecent assault and battery, posing a child in a state of nudity, and witness intimidation.
Prosecutors had already dropped two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor last week over a lack of jurisdiction in superior court.
On Tuesday, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman filed a notice with the court dropping the remaining charges. In the notice she stated that while speaking with the girls to prepare for trial, they said they were not emotionally able to testify or face the defendant in court.
The girls, who were from Peabody and Haverhill, communicated with Chambers through social media messages, officials said.
Chambers was arrested while on the job as a TSA screener at Logan Airport in 2019.
His current lawyer, Patrick Regan, said he was anticipating a trial this week when he learned of the development.
Regan noted that Chambers has spent nearly 40 months in custody awaiting trial.
He was released at the courthouse in Salem Tuesday.