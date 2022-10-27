SALEM — Forgery counts that could have landed a former Salem police officer and an alleged associate in state prison in a money order fraud scheme were dropped by prosecutors this week.
But former Salem officer Iancy Gonzalez, 36, of Salem, and Willy Orlando Santana, 28, of Malden, are still facing charges of felony larceny by a single scheme and uttering, or passing, forged money orders, and could face up to four years in jail if convicted on both charges.
During a brief hearing Wednesday in Salem District Court, a prosecutor confirmed the district attorney’s office is dropping counts of forgery of a bank note because that charge is outside the jurisdiction of the district court. The charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison.
Earlier this year prosecutors had considered seeking an indictment in the case, which would have moved it to superior court — and exposed the pair to potential state prison terms.
Gonzalez, who has resigned from the department where she’d worked since 2019, and Santana are accused of depositing more than a dozen counterfeit $1,000 Western Union money orders into her Eastern Bank account and then withdrawing or attempting to withdraw cash.
Investigators believe the scheme netted Gonzalez $6,400 before bank investigators caught on and shut down access.
Lawyers Scott Masse, who represents Gonzalez, and Scott Gleason, who represents Santana, asked a judge to schedule a final “trial readiness conference” in the case for Dec. 29 to resolve any final issues before the case is tried.
