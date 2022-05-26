Environmental activists will gather for a day of action in Danvers Thursday to protest the construction of a new oil-and-gas power plant in Peabody.
The 55-megawatt “peaker” plant would run during times of peak electricity demand.
The project, which officially started construction at its Pulaski Street site this spring, is estimated to cost its owner and operator Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) about $85 million.
“We are really running out of time to get the information that the residents and the community members, including the Peabody Board of Health, have been calling for from the state’s Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and from MMWEC,” said Logan Malik, clean energy director at the Massachusetts Climate Action Network.
Malik said MMWEC has not been transparent about the potential environmental impact of the plant, which has been referred to as Project 2015A in public documents since it was first proposed in 2015.
The Peabody Board of Health has also not received a comprehensive health impact assessment that it requested, Malik continued.
He will join North Shore residents and activists from 10 environmental justice organizations at the Waters River Bridge from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to call on officials to take action.
They are demanding the state’s newly-appointed secretary in the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Bethany Card, require the health assessment and reopen the state’s Environmental Protection Act process so that the project could be subjected to an environmental impact report.
This is especially important since fossil fuel emissions must be cut in half by 2030 and stopped being burned completely by 2050 to keep the Earth safe and habitable, the Massachusetts Climate Action Network said in a statement, citing a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
“(Residents) have a right to know what their municipal utility invested in, and they have a right to say, ‘Hey, look, we have real concerns,’ because at the end of the day, this is a polluting facility,” Malik said. “This will increase the level of toxic chemicals. It will have an impact on local health and the environmental quality around these communities.”
Rallies held at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., along with kites, signs, banners, a kayak rally and a bike rally, will be a part of Thursday’s protest, Malik said.
Guest speakers will include Wakefield Town Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin, Episcopal minister William Graham, Hull Municipal Light Plant Board Member Jake Vaillancourt and Breathe Clean North Shore founder Susan Smoller.
Smoller has lived in Peabody for more than 30 years. She said if the project had been introduced after the state adopted Senate Bill 9, which significantly increased environmental protections in Massachusetts communities and set new goals for emissions when it was signed into law last year, the new plant would not have been built.
“The lack of transparency about the plant is really what drove me to join this cause,” Smoller said. “Now that people know about it, I think they’ll want to get on board with how we can be planning for a sustainable future, since Peabody is not a green community.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.