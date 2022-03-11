PEABODY — Environmental activists say they plan to go on a hunger strike next week to protest the building of a new oil-and-gas powered plant in Peabody.
In a posting on the Breathe Clean North Shore website, six members of Climate Courage say they will begin the hunger strike on Tuesday and visit the 14 communities that are involved in the planned peaker plant in Peabody.
“We’ve tried everything,” said Joy Gurrie, of Ipswich, one of the planned hunger-strikers. “We’ve marched, protested to officials. This is like a last-ditch effort.”
The $85 million peaker plant — so called because it will run only during peak demand times for electricity — is scheduled to be built on Pulaski Street in Peabody. Fourteen municipal light plants, including those in Peabody and Marblehead, are partnering on the project through the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company.
The project has been approved by the state and site work has begun on its construction next to the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s existing Waters River Substation. But residents and environmental advocates continue to fight it.
On Thursday, the Massachusetts Climate Action Network released two reports saying the plant is risky both financially and environmentally. One of the reports said the municipal light plants could provide more power at a lower cost by “buying capacity” from the market, rather than spending $85 million to build a plant. The report estimated that would save $29 million over the first 15 years.
Another report said the plant could end up being “stranded,” or abandoned, before the end of its projected 30-year lifespan due to new laws intended to protect environmental justice communities, which are defined based on income and minority populations. The report also cited the volatility of gas prices as a threat to the plant’s financial future.
Sarah Dooling, executive director of the Massachusetts Climate Action Network, said the project was approved by the state before new rules protecting environmental justice communities were adopted. The plant would be located in an environmental justice neighborhood in Peabody and less than a mile from eight others, according to her organization.
Dooling said the organization has asked the state’s environmental secretary, Kathleen Theoharides, to conduct an environmental review of the project.
“If the Baker administration does not want this plant to be built, it would not be built,” Dooling said.
The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, or MMWEC, called the reports “more of the same as it relates to attempts to discredit the project.” MMWEC said the state Department of Public Utilities found that the Peabody project represents “the best option at the lowest possible costs.”
MMWEC said the Peabody plant is only one part of the municipal plants’ “power portfolio strategy,” which also includes renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and hydro.
The Climate Action Network said the plant will emit up to 51,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent of 11,000 combustion engine cars. But MMWEC said the plant is expected to run just 239 hours per year and emit approximately 7,085 tons of carbon emissions.
Gurrie said she and others will be joined on the hunger strike by Nathan Phillips, a professor from Boston University who went on a hunger strike two years ago to protest the Weymouth natural gas compressor.
Gurrie said three of the Peabody hunger-striker participants are 70 years old, including her. She said she doesn’t know how long her hunger strike will last.
“When they sent out an email I didn’t think twice,” she said. “I said, ‘I can do this. I can do this for the planet.’”
