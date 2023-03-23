PEABODY — Sunbeams streamed through the Greek flag as it was raised on the grounds of Peabody City Hall Wednesday above a crowd of locals gathered to celebrate Greek Independence Day.
The holiday is officially observed on March 25 and marks the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821, during which the Greeks fought for their freedom from the Ottoman Empire. The war ended in 1832 when the Ottomans’ 400 year rule of the region was overthrown and the independent kingdom of Greece was formed.
Children from St. Vasilios Greek School wore traditional Greek clothing as they sang the country’s national anthem during the flag raising. It was as much a commemoration of Greece’s independence as it was a celebration of their culture.
“This just reminds us of what home is and what our parents and grandparents went through when they came here and raised us,” Lynn resident Athanasia Nikou said below the flag after the raising Wednesday.
Nikou and her family go back to Greece to visit her grandparents and other family there as often as they can, she said. Her 6-year-old daughter Airini attends St. Vasilios Greek School to help keep her connected to her culture, and sang with the school Wednesday.
The school teaches children from age three to 7th grade Greek culture and language two afternoons a week next to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Peabody.
Sixty-three students from Peabody and surrounding communities are enrolled in the century-old school. They are being taught in preparation for the Ellinomatheia, an official Greek language proficiency test that is recognized by the Greek government.
Dina Kalaitzidis attended the school as a child and has been its principal since 2010. She said the kids who attend are proud of their culture and excited to share it through events like Wednesday’s flag raising.
“We not only commemorate the sacrifices of our ancestors, but also celebrate the contributions of Greek Americans to our city,” Kalaitzidis said. “Just seeing the Greek flag as I drive by resonates, because there’s so many Greek immigrants who came to Peabody.”
That includes her grandfather, who worked in the city’s leather industry when he first arrived in America.
“We’re very proud of our heritage here in Peabody,” she said.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, joined by state Rep. Tom Walsh and city councilors Pete McGinn and Julie Daigle, read a resolution from city officials to declare March 22 as Greek Independence Day this year in Peabody.
He noted Peabody is home to the largest Greek Orthodox community in New England.
“We have a lot to be proud of (in Peabody), and it’s because of the Greek community and the Portuguese community, the Irish and so many others, who really were the foundations and building blocks of this community and have contributed in so many countless ways to the city that we love and adore,” Bettencourt said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.