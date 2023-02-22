BEVERLY — Family, friends and local establishments are joining together to raise funds to help Beverly native Bobby Forster with medical expenses as he continues his battle against ALS.
The second annual Lucky Leprechaun Pub Crawl for a Cure will be held Saturday, March 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Beverly.
Forster, a 2007 graduate of Beverly High School, was diagnosed with ALS when he was 25 years old. He will turn 34 on St. Patrick's Day, "which is a true milestone with this terrible disease," his family said in an email.
The first Lucky Leprechaun Pub Crawl was held in 2019 and was a "huge success," his family said, adding "We are hoping this one will be even better."
Ten businesses will be taking part in the event this year, with many offering discounts on food and some having special beverages available to pub-crawlers.
The participating businesses are A&B Burger, The Anchor Bar & Grille, Backbeat Brewing Company, Bonefish Harry's, Coastal Mass Brewing, The Falconer Pub, Fibber McGee's, Gentile Brewing Company, Greg's Tavern, and Old Planters Brewing Company.
Registration is $25 prior to the event or $30 the day of the event. Participants need to pick up their Lucky Leprechaun Pub Crawl packet and bracelets on Saturday, March 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Old Planters Brewing Company, 232 Rantoul St. in Beverly. Raffles will be drawn at The Anchor Pub & Grille at 5 p.m. Participants do not need to be present to win.
For more information and to register, go to eventbrite at https://luckyleprechaunpubcrawl2023.eventbrite.com/.