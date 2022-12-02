PEABODY — The public will have a chance next week to comment on the new “peaker” plant proposed for the Waters River substation in Peabody. Specifically, its proposed Carbon Dioxide Emission Control Plan.
The public hearing on the plan will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Torigian Senior Center on Central Street.
The 55-megawatt “peaker” plant planned for the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s substation, located on Pulaski Street, would be powered by oil and natural gas, and only run during peak times of energy use. Construction on the new plant has already started, with developers expecting the $85 million project to be completed by summer 2023.
The proposed emission plan shows how developers will manage the amount of carbon dioxide released by the plant in accordance with state regulations. A copy of the plan can be found at https://eeaonline.eea.state.ma.us/EEA/PublicApp/ by clicking the orange “Search and/or Comment” button and searching Peabody.
Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that is naturally produced by humans and animals. It is also produced through the burning of fossil fuels, and when an excess of it is present in the atmosphere, the substance can trap heat and alter the climate and harm the earth’s ecosystems as a result.
Opponents to the plant have criticized the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company for not releasing any environmental or pollution impact reports on the project since it started development in 2015. A recent report from the Massachusetts Climate Action Network also found that the plant will be built an area of Peabody with higher rates of health disparities.
Comments on the emission plan can made at the meeting or by emailing edward.braczyk@mass.gov by Dec. 14.
A Zoom option will be available for those who cannot attend the meeting in person. To join the Zoom on Dec. 7, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88006406816.
Audio-only participation can be accessed by calling 1-929-205-6099 and then entering the webinar ID: 880 0640 6816.
Spanish and Portuguese translators will be present at the public hearing to aid non-English speaking individuals.
Peabody TV will record the meeting and upload it to YouTube. A recording of the meeting will also be available at www.youtube.com/c/MassDEP/videos.
