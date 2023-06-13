BOSTON — State legislators are considering a bill that could help track and address noise complaints from local airports in the state — something Danvers residents say is needed to help stop noise issues from arising at the Beverly Regional Airport.
The bill, filed as H.3358 and presented by State Sen. Joan Lovely (D-Salem) and State Rep. Sally Kerans (D-Danvers), went before the Joint Committee on Transportation at the Statehouse Tuesday morning during a public hearing on proposed bills.
It calls for the Massachusetts Aeronautics Division to collect and post all noise reports and complaints made to each municipal or regional airport in the state between April 1 and Oct. 1 regularly on its website, according to the bill.
It would also instruct airport towers to record the number and duration of all “touch-and-go” maneuvers between April 1 and Oct. 1, data which would also appear on Mass Aeronautics’ website forever.
These maneuvers specifically have caused some of the strife between Beverly Airport and its neighbors in the Anthony Lane area of Danvers.
For months, residents there have complained to the airport and local officials that these touch-and-goes — when an aircraft lands on a runway then immediately takes off again, often as part of flight training — and an increased number of flyovers have polluted their properties with excessive noise.
“This was once a really nice, quiet and peaceful neighborhood for at least 35 years…” Anthony Lane resident Joseph Rinaldi said at the hearing via Zoom. “Then overnight, just around the pandemic time, we saw an increase [in flights and noise] that was beyond belief. All of a sudden, 150 planes on average are flying over our homes, our neighborhood, our high school.”
Neighbors are unable to enjoy their yards or take calls at certain times of the day due to this noise, residents have said. Although they continue to complain to Beverly Airport about the issue, they have repeatedly been ignored, Rinaldi said.
Residents are also concerned by the continued use of leaded fuel in piston-engine aircraft at the airport, though Rinaldi noted that wasn’t why he was before the Joint Committee Tuesday.
“These flight training schools continue to make our lives miserable with these … constant flyovers,” Rinaldi said. “As I said, over 150 flyovers on average [on a weekend day]. That's not an exaggeration.”
Several other neighbors also submitted their support for the bill to the Joint Committee over email. Lovely testified in favor of the bill in person, and Kerans was also in the room as a member of a committee.
Beverly Airport does have a Good Neighbor policy and voluntary noise abatement program that it encourages all pilots to follow.
The proposed bill would require local airports to convene a public meeting about noise reports, where the public may ask questions of that airport’s commission members and airport manager, at the request of at least two airport commissioners.
Mass Aeronautics would also be responsible for providing airports guidance in the development, implementation and oversight of a Good Neighbor policy, “designed to facilitate an understanding among flight school owners, flight school instructors and student pilots and all pilots of the airport of the noise impact of touch-and-go operations on neighbors within three miles of runways,” according to the bill.
Tom Hurley, executive director of the Massachusetts Airport Management Association, spoke against the bill on Zoom at Tuesday’s hearing.
Hurley said that all municipal and regional airports in the state already have Good Neighbor policies, and that airport commissions already meet on a regular basis to listen to noise complaints.
It is impossible to have all municipal and regional airports report the number and duration of touch-and-go maneuvers because only a quarter of these airports have control towers, he said.
“The aircraft do maintain patterns that are prescribed by the FAA and abide by them, but there's no one there recording on a minute-by-minute basis what's going on there at a vast majority of airports,” Hurley said.
“If you don’t have a tower, then there will be no data to collect,” Kerans said in an interview after the hearing. “It doesn’t mean that [this bill] is requiring things that are running afoul of statute.”
Sean Collins, Eastern regional manager for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, said over Zoom that municipalities that operate airports are already permitted to collect and publish airport noise complaint data at their discretion.
“It must also be understood that flight neighborly programs are preempted from being anything more than voluntary in nature,” he said. “This is because the Airport Noise and Capacity Act of 1990 preamps municipalities and states from enacting local flight restrictions of any kind.”
Ayer resident Amy McCoy and her husband have been fighting excessive noise coming from piston planes over their family farm for years.
She spoke in support of the proposed bill at the hearing, and noted that the Airport Noise and Capacity Act of 1990 does not apply to aircraft that are 12,500 pounds or less.
“The FAA grant assurance program, the money that the airports get, now that is where these general aviation airports, the flight schools, that's where the restrictions are coming from,” she said, standing before the committee.
Like residents in Danvers, the McCoys often cannot enjoy their property on days with good flying weather, her husband David McCoy said.
“Noise is a state and local issue,” he said. “The state does have power over noise but currently does not have the will to use it.”
The Joint Committee has until February to report out the matter to other members of the legislature.
“We are early in the legislative session, so I really appreciate that the chairs gave us this early session,” Kerans said after the hearing. “I hope that there's an opportunity for us to at least continue the discussion.”
