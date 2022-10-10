BEVERLY — The public is invited to a community meeting Tuesday night to hear about the state’s plans to replace the Hall-Whitaker and Kernwood bridges.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Beverly High School auditorium. Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials will present their plans to replace both state-owned bridges, and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions.
A draft of the presentation that was released on Friday says the state is proposing to build a temporary bridge to replace the closed Hall-Whitaker, followed by the building of a new Kernwood Bridge and then a permanent new Hall-Whitaker Bridge. The temporary Hall-Whitaker would open in 2026, followed by the new Kernwood in 2031 and the new Hall-Whitaker in 2035.
The Hall-Whitaker Bridge, which carries Bridge Street over the Bass River, was permanently closed in June when the state determined it was no longer safe for vehicles. The Kernwood Bridge, which connects Beverly and Salem over the Danvers River, is still in service but is in disrepair and has been closed for repairs several times over the years. The two bridges are located about a mile apart in Ryal Side.
The state’s plans also include major repairs to the Kernwood Bridge starting in 2023, in order to extend its service life while the temporary Hall-Whitaker is being built.
The sudden closing of the Hall-Whitaker in the summer cut off a major route between Ryal Side and downtown Beverly, causing traffic backups and forcing detours. Mayor Mike Cahill has said he and other local officials are pushing to speed up the timelines for the new bridges.
