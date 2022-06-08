BEVERLY — For the first time in two decades, the company responsible for contamination at the former Varian site will hold a public meeting on the controversial cleanup.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Shore Country Day School at 545 Cabot St. in Beverly. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Varian Medical Systems has been trying to clean the property of underground hazardous chemicals for 30 years. This past February, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection ruled that the cleanup failed to comply with state regulations and ordered the company to come up with a new plan.
Ward 3 City Councilor Steve Crowley, who represents the area around the Varian site at 150 Sohier Road, said the meeting will give the public the chance to ask questions about the project in person for the first time in years. Varian has not held a public meeting on the cleanup since 2001.
“We’re hoping as many people come as can come,” Crowley said. “This has been going on for a long time. Enough’s enough. Varian needs to be accountable for their actions and take care of this once and for all.”
The cleanup has come under renewed scrutiny over the last two years, following a series of Salem News stories, after years of little attention from the public. Nearby residents are concerned that levels of underground contamination are still high and are worried about hazardous chemicals migrating into the neighborhood and getting into their homes.
Among those who are concerned are officials at Shore Country Day School, which is located nearby and has agreed to host the meeting.
“We’re hoping to get a fair and thorough assessment about where things are, especially in light of DEP revoking the (cleanup plan) in February,” Head of School Clair Ward said.
The DEP has ordered Varian to come up with a new plan by Dec. 30, 2022, and submit a permanent or temporary “solution statement” by Feb. 18, 2023. The company could face fines if it fails to comply.
Ward said that while recent testing confirmed there is no “immediate danger” to students and employees at Shore, contamination is still present and the problem has not been solved.
“The concern is whether or not the (underground) plume (of hazardous chemicals) continues to move,” she said.
A spokesman for Varian Medical Systems said the company is looking forward to meeting with the community “to share more information on the status of the cleanup and next steps.”