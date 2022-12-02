SALEM — The final open house to solicit the community’s vision for Shetland Park is scheduled for Saturday.
New York-based Prime Group bought Shetland Park, a roughly 1.5 million-acre waterfront industrial property that sits right outside The Point, for $70 million in 2019. After initial filings projected the possibility of up to 1,400 homes on the property and stiff outcry from residents and city leaders alike, Prime has since aligned with Salem officials to guide the site’s future redevelopment.
City planners have scheduled a community open house for Shetland Park’s future redevelopment, to be held in the Salem Academy Charter School gym, 16 Lynch St. It’s scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
“ The city of Salem is partnering with Prime Group to develop a shared vision — rooted in community input — for the future of Shetland Park,” a website dedicated to the project reads. “We are looking to community members in The Point and across Salem to help us to prioritize the uses, connections, open spaces, and overall strategy for redevelopment at Shetland Park. Your input will guide the city and the developer in how they should create a welcoming place for all.”
The possible redevelopment of the site has sparked both dreams and dread from many around Salem. Some have seen the site’s future as an accessory to The Point, with the possibility of a grocery store resolving the neighborhood’s status as a “food desert,” an area with a population that lacks easy access to affordable and healthy food. Others, meanwhile have highlighted how irresponsible redevelopment of the property could gentrify The Point, and with it Salem’s perhaps most at-risk population in the neighborhood’s Hispanic community.
For more on the meeting and overall project, visit publicinput.com/ShetlandPark.
