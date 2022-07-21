BEVERLY — In an emotional hearing, dozens of mothers, pregnant women and public officials pleaded with Beverly Hospital officials Wednesday night to reverse their decision to close the North Shore Birth Center.
Speaker after speaker told stories of what they called exceptional care by the midwives at the Birth Center and said its closure would have a devastating impact on women and families seeking birth care outside of a hospital setting.
“The North Shore Birth Center is historic,” said Rachelle Garcia, the former midwifery director of the center. “There are few comparable and accessible options in Massachusetts.”
The public hearing, held by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at the Vittori-Rocci Post in Beverly, drew a packed crowd of about 200 people, some of them holding babies or pushing strollers. More than 50 people spoke in favor of keeping the center open during a hearing that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours.
Many of the speakers expressed outrage and disbelief about the decision to close the Birth Center effective Sept. 8. The center is the only free-standing birth center in eastern Massachusetts and has helped deliver 10,000 babies since it opened in 1980. The nearest birth centers are an hour away in Salem, New Hampshire, and two hours away in Northhampton.
Corey Kennedy, a patient at North Shore Birth Center, said she will be forced to give birth in a hospital setting due to the impending closure.
“Is it about profit, because that’s what it feels like,” Kennedy said. “I think we can all agree that a woman bringing a child into this world should never be about profit.”
Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands told the crowd that the “driving factor” behind the closure was the inability to find qualified staff during a time of a nationwide shortage of health-care workers.
“The decision to close the Birth Center was not made lightly or easily,” Sands said. “We understand that this news is difficult for many.”
Several of the speakers noted studies that show giving birth in a birth center is safer and less expensive than in a hospital. They said the option is especially critical to women of color, who experience higher rates of maternal mortality.
Speakers also challenged hospital officials’ contention that they will still offer midwife care in Beverly Hospital. Newburyport resident Karen Letourneau, who delivered her first child at the Birth Center 38 years ago and had her second child at Beverly Hospital, said she had “starkly different experiences” in the two facilities.
“At the Birth Center I felt respected, listened to, cared for,” she said. “I could almost say ‘loved.’ You connect with your nurse midwife on such an unbelievable level.”
At Beverly Hospital, she said, “I didn’t feel really respected. I didn’t feel listened to. I felt like a case that needed to be gotten through.”
Chelsea Perrin, a certified nurse midwife at North Shore Birth Center, said the type of care received at the center “can never be duplicated in that setting (in the hospital), no matter what the claims of our administrators tonight.”
Several speakers directed their anger at Beverly Hospital and Beth Israel Lahey Health, the hospital’s parent company, over the decision.
“We are appalled by the utter disregard that has been shown for patient health and well-being and the dishonest and dismissive behavior by what we have long regarded as our community hospital,” said Emilee Regan, a patient at the center.
Several public officials spoke at the hearing and urged hospital officials to work with them to help solve the staffing shortage rather than close the Birth Center. The Department of Public Health has limited authority to prevent the closure.
“We can work with you to address that labor shortage,” State Rep. Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield, told hospital officials.
