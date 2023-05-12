PEABODY — A public meeting on safety updates to Route 114 and additional work that will be done on the road as part of a two-phase project this year will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Peabody City Hall next Wednesday.
The MassDOT project is a fast-tracked attempt to make a notoriously deadly stretch of 114 between the Northshore Mall in Peabody and Route 1 in Danvers safer for drivers and pedestrians alike.
During Tier 1 work that happened this fall and concluded just before Halloween, crews added protected left turns, took away several lanes, painted hatch marks to break up the middle turn lane, made signal improvements and added two crosswalks to the state highway.
Project engineers will go over the details of safety improvements that will happen during “Tier 2” work during Wednesday’s meeting. They will also take feedback from locals about what they want to see happen on the road during this phase.
For more information on the project, visit https://tinyurl.com/114safetyimprovements.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.