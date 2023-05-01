PEABODY — The City Council voted to adopt an expanded definition of a mill overlay district and include more parcels in Peabody’s sole mill overlay district Thursday night.
The updated mill overlay district passed 10-0, with Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle recusing herself from the vote since she is the general manager of Mills 58, the first property included in the original mill overlay district at 58 Pulaski St. that was adopted in March 2019.
Through this vote, the council replaced the original mill overlay district with a new one that has expanded requirements for what can go in these areas.
“We looked at several areas throughout the city which could possibly be defined as mill overlay because of the old buildings, the way they were used and the way they were assembled,” community development director Curt Bellavance told councilors. “We tried to make this ordinance as similar to other ordinances within the zoning which could standalone.
“What we’re doing is presenting the mill overlay district as a standalone for the Pulaski Street area,” he continued. “That way, there’s no confusion as to whether that can be applied to other places like Walnut Street or Foster Street or off of Lynnfield Street.”
Through this act, most properties at the Pulaski Street industrial park are now included in the overlay. A mill overlay district under these new guidelines is defined as “an area which includes, but is not limited to, at least three or more mill buildings and all properties immediately abutting a defined mill building that reside in the same underlying zone,” according to the city.
The new changes also define a mill building as a “brick building constructed prior to 1900 which was, at one time, used for manufacturing or industry,” and more clearly defines what a mill overlay district is and what uses are allowed there by special permit and by right.
By-right uses include mixed-use establishments that already lawfully exist, bakeries, restaurants and other food or beverage serving establishments, banks, indoor ATMs, financial institutions, personal service establishments, indoor recreation, museums and retail establishments up to 4,500 square feet but not including automobile-related businesses.
Retail establishments over 4,500 square feet, not including automobile-related businesses, along with drive-through facilities and the demolition of existing structures are all uses that require a special permit under the updated definition.
Part of why the city revisited the parameters of the mill overlay district that was adopted in 2019 was to make sure the Planning Board had the same site plan approval process for properties inside a mill overlay district as it would in other districts, Bellavance said.
The new requirements include design criteria for new or renovated buildings in a mill overlay district. This way, the city can ensure that the overlay’s properties fit in with the feel of this specially designated area, Bellavance said.
The council has made multiple recommendations as to how this overlay district should be defined since the Planning Board voted to expand this definition in January.
“Thank you for the revised document,” Councilor at-Large Tom Rossignoll said Thursday night. “It really captures what the council was looking for as far as the last round of recommendations, and I think this is a great document and I appreciate the hard work that you’ve put into it.”
