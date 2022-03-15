BOSTON — A push on Beacon Hill to divest the state's retirement fund from Russian holdings in response to its invasion of Ukraine has fizzled out.
Lawmakers filed a proposal two weeks ago in response to Russia's invasion that calls for stripping the pension fund of about $140 million in investments tied to the country.
But House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, poured cold water on the plan Monday, saying the divestment proposal was unlikely to advance because the Russian stock market remains closed. He said untangling Russian investments through second or third parties "would be too difficult" under the circumstances.
"There's really not much there that would have any impact," Mariano told reporters after emerging from a weekly meeting with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland.
On Thursday, the House rejected a proposal from Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, and others calling for pulling Russian holdings from the pension fund.
A separate bill filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, calls for divesting the retirement system from Russian investments and would give authority to the state to seize Russian bank assets and cancel contracts with the state that may have ties to President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs.
Treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office oversees the pension fund, said the retirement system has roughly $140 million in Russian investments of the nearly $87 billion retirement fund.
Goldberg told lawmakers she doesn’t have the authority to divest holdings in the Pension Reserves Investment Trust Fund, which requires legislative action.
The Legislature has responded to other wars and international crises in the past by directing state pension fund managers to divest from regimes in countries like Iran, Sudan, South Africa, and Northern Ireland for humanitarian reasons.
Tarr's proposal would authorize the state Division of Banks to block access to "holdings owned or controlled by the Russian Federation, its political subdivisions, banking institutions or other companies who conduct business operations domiciled in the Russian Federation if such direct or indirect holdings."
It would also authorize Baker to seize cash assets belonging to the Russian Federation currently held in any banks under the state’s regulatory authority, and cancel any contracts with ties to the Russian government.
It’s not clear how much money, if any, the Russian government has tied up in Massachusetts banks or if there are state contracts with ties to Russian companies.
Two weeks ago, Baker signed an executive order directing executive branch agencies to conduct a review of state contracts to determine if there are any ties to Russian businesses that can be severed in response to the invasion.
Baker's order urges independent agencies, public colleges and universities, and other constitutional offices to adopt similar policies.
On Monday, Baker said that review is ongoing and reiterated concerns that the state doesn't want to end up shutting down family-owned businesses belonging to immigrants who may still have ties to Russia.
He said the goal is to "get at the possibility that there are companies operating here that are either financed or owned by either the Russian government or members of Russian society."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.