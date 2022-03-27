PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt and other Peabody residents enjoyed a little March Madness to support Peabody resident and youth basketball and softball coach Fran Callanan Saturday at Peabody High.
Callanan is battling cancer but he is not alone in the fight as the community rallied to his support as fans filled the stands at Peabody High School. Teams were split into Team Heather and Team Fran in the big match up but food, a live DJ, apparel, games and a raffle completed the evening fun.
All the money raised Saturday night will go directly to supporting Fran Callanan and his family.