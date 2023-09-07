PEABODY — The Salem News asked the three candidates for Peabody’s open Ward 6 City Council seat several questions on the issues ahead of the preliminary election Tuesday, Sept. 12. In that race, the top-two vote-getters will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Read their responses, which were edited for grammatical clarity, below.
Questions:
- What issues do you want to address in your ward, and in what ways do you plan to accomplish this?
- In recent years, residents have shared concerns that they will bring more traffic to already congested roadways in Peabody. What are your thoughts on traffic in the city, and do you have any ideas to address this issue?
- Peabody is pushing to join about 300 other cities and towns in Massachusetts that are designated as Green Communities, allowing them more grant opportunities for energy-efficient and eco-friendly initiatives. What do you think of this effort, and do you have plans to address climate change and sustainability issues in Peabody?
- In what ways should Peabody effectively utilize taxes to support the city?
- How can Peabody better support and improve its infrastructure?
William “Billy” Cardello
- Age: 71
- Occupation: Retired from 40-year career at Eversource Electric and former Everett city councilor
Right off the bat, our streets in the neighborhood, the sidewalks, the traffic going through the neighborhood and to control the amount of building in the neighborhoods. My plan is to sit down with the neighborhood to see what streets and sidewalks have to be done. I would get a traffic commission involved to see how we can
- control the traffic in the neighborhoods and work along with the building department to control the number of new buildings in the neighborhood.
- Before the building department grants any permits, they should force every contractor to do a complete traffic study of the area and to come up with a plan for the traffic flow. As we all know today, every family has about two to three cars, and this is the biggest part of the problem today. We need to have the state come in to do an overall traffic study and we need to revisit the zoning laws in the city.
- I think it’s great for the city to take part in this program. This would help the people of Peabody get more grant money to be put back into the city for energy-efficient studies through the city, etc. I’ll be honest on climate change: I’ve been still reading up on it and I feel that higher-up people need to study it more, its issues in every town as we all see today and also around the country.
- The city should support education, police and fire, improve the streets and sidewalks, and improve our city buildings like schools and firehouses, etc.
- To ask the state and federal government for their share of money for roads, bridges, transportation, local electricity, landline and especially mobile telephone service, broadband service and other similar services.
Ryan Cox
- Age: 36
- Occupation: Pipefitter in Boston Local 537
- My top priorities are to help guide Peabody and Ward 6 toward responsible development in our communities. I plan to do this by continuing my relationship and attendance at the Zoning Board of Appeals meetings and working with the developers in order to ensure that the size of development matches the needs of the city. Recently, Ward 6 has seen an increase in wildlife being struck by vehicles. I would propose removable, rubber speed bumps in areas of high traffic and speeding in areas around the lakes, Devils Dishful Pond and Crystal Lake.
- In Ward 6, specifically with the 128 Newbury St. project, I fought to ensure t
- hat access to the property would only be through Route 1, not through Winona Street, which was part of the original proposal. I feel that the overdevelopment of Salem and Lynn are causing strains on our Peabody roads, as commuters are using Peabody as a cut-through. Peabody needs to work with those communities to lessen the impact on our city streets.
- I fully support Peabody becoming a Green Community. By joining this community, Peabody would cut down on its carbon footprint, leading to less impact on our climate and overall ecosystem. Currently, the Peabody Municipal Light Plant only allows for residential solar panel systems up to 1,500 KW and the state of Massachusetts allows for 2,500 KW. I would support the increase of KW systems in Peabody in order to entice more families to invest in renewable energy.
- I think our taxes can be effectively utilized in several ways that will support our city, with the first being investing in our schools. In the coming years, Peabody hopes to build a new high school. I would be in favor of and an advocate for the revival of a vocational program within the city of Peabody. In addition, we should be investing in our roadways, sidewalks and parks, specifically updating outdated parks and making them ADA accessible.
- Peabody can better support its infrastructure by not only investing in modern technologies, but by maintaining what it has already invested in. An example of this would be to maintain schools after they have been updated or addressing road/sidewalk concerns before they become a larger problem.
Michael Higgins
- Age: 58
- Occupation: Sr. Staff Engineer at Sensitech, Inc. in Beverly
- People are concerned about how tax money is spent, road repairs and sidewalks. Another issue is the proposed development at 0 Newbury St. (which is next to the 128 Newbury St. project). Neighbors have legitimate concerns about the impact of a 146-unit project on a parcel of land that is less than 20% of the required size. I will make sure Peabody stays above its 10% affordable housing requirement to prevent more 40B developments. I will make sure Ward 6 has strong leadership on the City Council.
- Peabody is located near several major highways and we receive a fair amount of traffic. I believe the city needs to adopt a multi-faceted approach that involves long-term planning, community engagement and traffic management technology, utilizing intelligent traffic lights and real-time traffic analysis. I would like to see the MBTA provide additional services. Prior to COVID, Peabody had bus service from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School to Boston and I would like to see that return.
- Peabody is moving closer to obtaining Green Community status and I wholeheartedly support this effort. This status will give Peabody access to grant money available from the Massachusetts Department of Energy. I will ensure that the grant money enhances the energy efficiency of our municipal buildings and vehicles, ultimately reducing costs.
- I will promote the prioritization of regular maintenance and repair of our existing infrastructure, including public buildings, roads, utilities and schools. Implementing preventative measures can significantly extend the lifespan of these assets and reduce long-term costs. Attracting new businesses and creating new jobs will expand our tax base and reduce the burden on taxpayers. We must continue to invest in educating our children and supporting our seniors.
- I am committed to seeking federal and state funding opportunities to support our infrastructure projects, which will reduce the burden on taxpayers. Maintaining our infrastructure in good condition is important for our city’s functionality and attractiveness. I will advocate for a long-term plan that identifies
- our critical needs and provides a roadmap for addressing them. Additionally, I will propose adding additional funds to the Chapter 90 program to be used for resurfacing our roads.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.