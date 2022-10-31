SALEM — As day gave way to night and the party picked up downtown Monday, a beacon of light moved through the crowd, speaking for those who can't: The polar bears.
Queen Ackva, who declined to give a real name, was decorated head to toe with a flowing white gown, glitter and soft blue LED lights.
"I'm Queen Ackva from the North Pole, and I'm visiting just to have fun with people... and tell them we need to really start to care for the North and South Pole," she said. "We have a problem out there — the icebergs are melting, and the animals are getting very crowded."
In a Halloween night that saw a rain forecast fizzle and yield to unexpectedly warm weather, Ackva called attention to the frequent plight faced by polar bears who drift on ice chunks into the open ocean.
"The population of polar bears is declining, so it's a very challenging time for us," Ackva said. "We all have to reduce our carbon footprint. Overpopulation of humans is a problem."
Eco-conscious efforts frequently move through Salem, with organizations like Salem Sound Coastwatch leading coastal restoration efforts, and major green energy players seeking to build offshore wind turbines on Salem Harbor.
For that Ackva's message was in a good place to be received.
"That's what we have to concentrate on," Ackva said. "We're losing habitat around the world."