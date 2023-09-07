SALEM — There’s only one preliminary race on the election calendar this year, with a forum on Monday presenting the candidates for Ward 1’s City Council seat to their constituents.
The League of Women Voters Salem will record a Ward 1 City Councilor candidate forum on Monday, Sept. 11. The forum, to be filmed at Salem Access Television’s studios on Derby Street, won’t allow for a public audience in-person. The forum will appear live on SATV as it’s recorded and then become available on-demand via other platforms soon after.
The League is soliciting questions from Ward 1 voters ahead of time, with a deadline of Friday at 3 p.m. Those looking to submit questions should email LVWSalem@gmail.com with “Ward 1 Questions” in the subject line, according to Claudia Lyons, the local League’s voter registration captain. A non-partisan question committee will then edit the questions for length, clarity, and non-duplication ahead of the event.
Ward 1 includes perhaps the most diverse spectrum of Salem voters of the city’s seven wards. One precinct includes the single family household-heavy Juniper Point neighborhood, two sides of Collins Cove, most of the Derby Street neighborhood, and Winter Island, while the other precinct covers most of The Point, a majority Hispanic neighborhood with extreme density and ample apartment buildings.
Three candidates are competing for the seat occupied by Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy, who this year also served as acting mayor. McCarthy, embraced as “Mayor Bob” between the Kim Driscoll and Dominick Pangallo administrations, announced prior to the election season’s launch that his 8th and current two-year term will be his last.
Running for the seat are: Armand Blanchette, a candidate for Ward 2 in 2021 prior to his address changing wards with shifting lines; Cynthia Jerzylo, a new face to Salem’s political atmosphere; and Chris Malstrom Jr., who ran unsuccessfully against McCarthy in 2021.
With only one seat available, the field of three must be narrowed to two candidates. A preliminary election on Sept. 19 will send the two most popular candidates to the main election on Nov. 7, where two city-wide races — three seats on the School Committee, and four for City Councilor-at-large — and contests for the remaining single City Council ward seats will conclude.
