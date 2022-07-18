BOXFORD — Quick action by Boxford firefighters likely saved a two-and-a-half story frame home from a devastating fire Monday morning.
Firefighters were on scene at the home in the 200 block of Middleton Road within minutes of the 10:06 a.m. alarm, said Lt. Michael Soltys.
Light smoke was showing from the ridgeline of the second floor and garage when they arrived, fire officials said, but when firefighters reached the second floor, they found dense smoke.
The blaze was determined to be located in the compartment above the garage, and the firefighters were able to keep it from spreading beyond that immediate area.
That enabled them to execute a “quick knockdown” of the blaze, within 8 to 10 minutes of their arrival and probably saved the house, officials said.
The family of four who live in the house escaped unharmed and were waiting outside when firefighters arrived.
They will need to find temporary lodging for some weeks, however, as the house, although it had little structural damage, suffered severe heat and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Monday afternoon and remains under investigation.
Firefighters from North Andover, Danvers, Topsfield and Georgetown all assisted at the scene, while Danvers and Andover provided coverage.