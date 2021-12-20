SWAMPSCOTT — A Lynn man who was facing firearms charges after Swampscott police found him and two other men passed out in a car at a traffic light 2½ years ago has been found not guilty.
On Thursday, an attorney for Alexander Suffreti, 25, suggested to jurors that if the AR-15-style rifle and clip of ammunition found in the car belonged to him, he probably wouldn't have stayed at the scene, waiting for a ride home, while police conducted a search of the car.
Suffreti was a passenger in the vehicle when it was found at a traffic light, stopped for several cycles, early on the morning of July 28, 2019.
Other drivers stuck behind the car called police. The two other men in the vehicle were arrested, and police ordered a tow of the car, leaving Suffreti without a ride home.
He was waiting for a ride as police went through the storage area of the car and found the gun, wrapped in a coat, and the ammunition clip in a backpack.
Before telling Suffreti what they saw in the backpack, they asked if it belonged to him. When he told them the backpack was his, he was arrested.
Defense lawyer Amy Sixt argued to jurors that the backpack had a broken zipper and that the clip could have slid into the bag. She urged jurors to question why Suffreti would admit that the bag belonged to him if he knew there was a high-capacity clip inside.
Police also charged him with illegally possessing the rifle because the clip fit that gun.
The Salem Superior Court jury cleared Suffreti of both charges Thursday afternoon.