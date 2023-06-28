SALEM — Residents still have a month to decide on seeking elected office in Salem, but early races are already shaping up in Ward 1 and 4 on the City Council with enough candidates circulating papers to force preliminaries should they all make the ballot.
Voters will hit the polls this November to fill all 11 seats on the City Council and three of the School Committee’s seven seats.
Residents interested in running for any of the seats have until Friday, July 28, to pull nomination papers. They must be returned with signatures from Salem voters by Tuesday, Aug. 1, with 100 signatures required for city-wide seats and 25 signatures from residents of the ward for the ward seats. Election officials encourage candidates to return papers with at least 20% more than the requirement in the event some signatures fail certification.
Candidates have already taken out papers in every open race this fall, with the races in Ward 1 and 4 already having three interested candidates each.
In Ward 1, longtime councilor Bob McCarthy has announced this term will be his last. That has quickly led to a potential three-way race between Armand Blanchette, Cynthia Jerzylo, and Christopher Malstrom Jr.
Blanchette was a candidate for Ward 2 in 2021. Ward lines were redrawn in 2022, now placing his Essex Street residence in Ward 1, the city’s ward maps show. Malstrom was also a candidate in Ward 1 in 2021, eliminated in preliminary balloting as McCarthy went on to win his final term on the council.
In Ward 4, incumbent Leveille “Lev” McClain is facing challenges from John Harvey and Ian McLeod.
In Ward 2, a lone resident has pulled papers: Hope Carpenter-Manseau.
Ward 2 Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt, along with Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez and School Committee member Kristin Pangallo are the only three incumbents to not yet pull nomination papers.
In the Councilor-at-large race, incumbents Ty Hapworth, Alice Merkl and Conrad Prosniewski are joined by three others: Kyle Davis, John Hunt, and Filipe Zamborlini. Nine candidates would trigger a city-wide preliminary election on Sept. 19.
On the School Committee, incumbent Mary Manning is joined by recently appointed member Veronica Miranda and residents Henry Gulergun and Gary Torres Holguin, making four candidates total so far for three seats. Seven candidates would require a city-wide primary.
The ward seats in Wards 3, 5, 6, and 7 all have only their incumbents circulating papers: Patricia “Patti” Morsillo in Ward 3, Jeffrey Cohen in 5, Megan Stott in 6, and Andy Varela in 7.
For more information on how to run for office, visit the elections office on the first floor of City Hall, 93 Washington St., or call 978-619-5611. Deadlines to register to vote are Sept. 8 for the Sept. 19 preliminary election (if necessary) and Oct. 27 for the Nov. 7 election.
